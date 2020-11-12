Yahoo DFS Football: Week 10 Picks

The Week 10 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST and features 12 games, while the Colts and Titans kick off the week Thursday at 8:20 p.m. EST, the Vikings-Bears game concludes the week Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST, and the Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons and Jets are on bye. Even without a pair of high-powered offenses to target and a trio of porous defenses to exploit, the Week 10 slate still offers no shortage of enticing fantasy plays. Some of the standout options below include a pair of rookie first-round picks, a quarterback-wide receiver tandem set to exploit the league's worst pass defense, and a productive backup running back thrust back into a starting role.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Justin Herbert, LAC at MIA ($33): Challenging the league's fourth-stingiest scoring defense (20.1 PPG allowed) isn't a conventional approach, but doing so could pay major dividends with Herbert, who's averaging 306.6 passing yards per game to go with a 17:5 TD:INT through his first seven starts. The rookie sixth overall pick has shown a willingness to scramble as well, tacking on 23.7 yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground. He'll be the third consecutive west coast-based quarterback to face Miami, and while the last two walked away disappointed at the result on the scoreboard, their fantasy managers certainly didn't. Jared Goff and Kyler Murray combined for 638 yards and four touchdowns through the air in losing efforts against the Dolphins in the past two weeks, with the latter also adding 106 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

RB: Nick Chubb, CLE vs. HOU ($31): Chubb hasn't played since spraining his MCL in Week 4, so plugging him right into lineups is a risky move. That said, doing so carries immense upside considering the visiting Texans have allowed the most rushing yards (1,159) and second-most rushing touchdowns (10) to running backs this season. In his three full games this season, Chubb has averaged 97.3 rushing yards on 17 carries per game while rumbling for four touchdowns, and only Derrick Henry (1,540) rushed for more yards than Chubb's 1,494 in 2019. As one of the league's top ball carriers, Chubb could deliver a prolific performance against the vulnerable Houston run defense if he's fully recovered.

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. BUF ($30): It's hard to keep a player of Hopkins' caliber down for long, which is why this situation just screams "buy-low opportunity!" Hopkins is the cheapest he has been since Week 1, as he's coming off a disappointing 30-yard outing in last week's loss to Miami. He was targeted just three times in that one after averaging 10.4 targets in his first seven games with the Cardinals, drawing no fewer than seven in any previous contest this season. A bounce-back game is likely in the cards for the Cards' top receiver, as quarterback Kyler Murray will make a concerted effort to get Hopkins more involved, regardless of whether top Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (ankle) is out there for the visitors.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Lamar Jackson (BAL, $31), Alex Smith (WAS, $22), Joe Burrow (CIN, $28)

RB: James Robinson (JAX, $28), J.D. McKissic (WAS, $17), Jerick McKinnon (SF, $15)

WR: Marquise Brown (BAL, $16), Travis Fulgham (PHI, $25), Richie James (SF, $15)

TE: Mark Andrews (BAL, $20), Austin Hooper (CLE, $17)

DST: Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA, $17), Green Bay Packers (vs. JAX, $12)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Jared Goff, LAR vs. SEA ($32): Goff has had an extra week to prepare for his most favorable matchup of the season, as the Rams are coming out of a bye while the Seahawks are traveling back west following a road loss in Buffalo. Seattle's porous secondary was picked apart for 415 yards and three touchdowns by Josh Allen in that one, as the Seahawks are now allowing an astounding 362.1 passing yards per game. The only other team giving up over 300 passing yards per game is idle Atlanta at 310.1, so Goff's primed to pick the Seahawks apart and could challenge the season-high 355 passing yards he posted in his last game.

RUNNING BACK

Aaron Jones, GB vs. JAX ($35): Jones' 20 touches in last Thursday's win over the 49ers suggest his calf injury is firmly in the rear-view mirror, so Green Bay's lead back is primed to handle a full complement of touches in this highly appetizing home date with a Jaguars defense that's allowing the second-most points (30.9) and sixth-most rushing yards (138.1) per game in the league. The entire Packers offense should dominate in this one, but while the passing game could be limited by a positive game script, Jones should continue to pile on throughout the game and add to his impressive season totals of 629 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns through six games played.

Mike Davis, CAR vs. TB ($17): Davis is expected to take back the reins in the Panthers' backfield, with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) doubtful to suit up against the Buccaneers. While the matchup with the league's stingiest run defense (77.9 rushing yards allowed per game) is far from ideal, Davis should still outperform his $17 valuation considering he averaged 14.8 fantasy points in six games without McCaffrey this season. He also entered in relief of an injured McCaffrey against the Buccaneers in Week 2 and racked up eight catches, showing that Davis is capable of producing against this defense even if he's held in check on the ground.

WIDE RECEIVER

Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA ($24): The $7 discount you get with Kupp over Robert Woods makes the slot receiver the far more appealing option to stack with Goff against the league-worst Seahawks pass defense. Kupp has outscored Woods three times in their last six games, and he garnered 20 targets in Los Angeles' last action before the bye, which is tied with Tyler Lockett's Week 7 total for the most by any player this season. Overall, Kupp has garnered 71 targets in eight games, 17 more than Woods.

Terry McLaurin, WAS at DET ($24): Speaking of oft-targeted players, McLaurin's average of 9.6 per game is tied for fourth in the league behind only Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs, with at least seven balls having been thrown his way every week. McLaurin was responsible for Alex Smith's lone touchdown pass in Smith's 325-yard performance under center last week, and Washington's best offensive player has piled up 21 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets over the past three games. The second-year stud should keep rolling against a Lions defense that's allowing 30.0 points per game -- fifth most in the league.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN at LV ($18): Jeudy has set new career highs in both targets and receiving yards in back-to-back games, posting four catches for 73 yards on 10 targets against the Chargers in Week 8 before breaking out with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets last week in Atlanta. The rookie 15th overall pick is hitting his stride in the NFL, and it won't be long until Jeudy's valuation skyrockets if he continues to draw double-digit targets. He's a nice value play at $18 against a Raiders defense that has allowed a 100-yard receiver in five of eight games this season.

TIGHT END

Evan Engram, NYG vs. PHI ($16): Engram's notoriously poor hands are worrisome and were on full display when he let what would likely have been a game-sealing first down slip through his fingers against these same Eagles in Week 7, but New York's first-round pick from the 2017 draft is adept at getting open and has been targeted at least nine times in each of the past three games. His 29 targets over that span lead all tight ends, and Engram's 64 targets overall this season rank third behind only Travis Kelce (80) and Darren Waller (72). Kelce's on bye and Waller's tied at $22 as this slate's most expensive tight end, so Engram's a bargain by comparison with nine players priced above him at the position. Philadelphia has allowed the third-most catches (49), eighth-most yards (476) and third-most touchdowns (six) to tight ends, so the matchup is favorable as well.

DEFENSE

New Orleans Saints, NO vs. SF ($13): This week lacks a standout option on defense aside from maybe the Ravens ($22) in New England, but New Orleans should provide better bang for the buck at $9 cheaper. The Saints are coming off a standout performance in Tampa Bay, where they racked up three interceptions and three sacks while allowing just three points en route to 16.0 fantasy points. That was the sixth time through eight games that New Orleans totaled at least three sacks, and the Saints are likely to force some turnovers at home against an injury-riddled 49ers offense led by Nick Mullens, who has thrown four interceptions and fumbled four times (losing two) in less than four full games of action this season.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Josh Allen (BUF, $39), Deshaun Watson (HOU, $33), Tua Tagovailoa (MIA, $24)

RB: James Conner (PIT, $26), Josh Jacobs (LV, $23), D'Andre Swift (DET, $18)

WR: Michael Thomas (NO, $30), JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT, $21), Davante Adams (GB, $39)

TE: Eric Ebron (PIT, $19), Logan Thomas (WAS, $13)

DST: Baltimore Ravens (at NE, $22), Minnesota Vikings (at CHI, $10)