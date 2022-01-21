Yahoo DFS Football: Divisional Saturday Picks

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday with a two-game slate. First up, the Bengals will visit the top-seeded Titans at 4:30 p.m. EST in the AFC, followed by an NFC clash between No. 1 seed Green Bay and San Francisco from Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m. The Packers are slightly larger favorites than the Titans, and both games are expected to feature a similar amount of scoring. Among the suggested options Saturday are one of the league's most dangerous quarterback-receiver combos, as well as an affordable yet effective defense and a pair of prominent Titans who appear to finally be healthy after battling injuries for most of the season.

QUARTERBACK

Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. SF ($32): Coming off a sensational regular season and well rested after a first-round bye, Rodgers is likely to torch the 49ers secondary, just as he's done to every defense that's come to Lambeau Field this season. He went 8-0 at home during the regular season, supplanting his 2,207 passing yards with a 20:1 TD:INT. At this salary, you can fit Rodgers in at quarterback while still maintaining plenty of flexibility for the remainder of your lineup.

RUNNING BACK

Elijah Mitchell, SF at GB ($25): Mitchell got 27 rushing attempts in the wild-card round win over Dallas, and he's received at least 21 carries in each of his last six games played. San Francisco's game plan will continue to revolve around controlling the clock with a run-first approach, as doing so will allow the 49ers' defensive line to rest and create pressure on Rodgers. With Jimmy Garoppolo nursing a shoulder injury, finding success on the ground will be even more important for the 49ers. Should San Francisco fall behind, Mitchell has also flashed some upside as a pass-catcher, recording five receptions on two separate occasions during his strong rookie season.

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CIN ($38): Henry's the ultimate high-risk, high-reward play, though his hefty valuation admittedly makes the risk quite substantial. Still, if Henry's foot is truly fully healed, he'll be fresh and nigh unstoppable against a Bengals defense that's had to go through the wear and tear of 18 games already. Henry was leading the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through eight games before getting hurt, and the workhorse running back was averaging a monstrous 29.6 touches per game. Henry's return would likely mean the end of D'Onta Foreman's fantasy relevance.

WIDE RECEIVER

Davante Adams, GB vs. SF ($35): If you're planning to start Rodgers, pairing him with Adams is a must. If you're looking elsewhere under center, Adams is still worthy of lineup consideration while being valued lower than two other wide receivers in action Saturday. He's coming off a stellar regular season that included 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 targets, finishing second in catches behind Cooper Kupp and third in receiving yards behind Kupp and Justin Jefferson. Adams' floor is unmatched at the wide receiver position, and his ceiling is as high as any non-quarterback on this slate.

Julio Jones, TEN vs. CIN ($14): Jones was limited by a hamstring injury for most of the regular season, but the Titans are getting healthy at the right time, and Jones is a major part of that equation. Arguably his best game in a Tennessee uniform came in the season finale, as he set a season high with nine targets and scored his only touchdown of the year. Regular-season accolades are of little importance to the veteran wide receiver at this stage of his career, and Jones should have plenty of gas in the tank to contribute where it really matters: in the playoffs. He could provide excellent value if he plays at the level we've grown accustomed to over the years.

Tyler Boyd, CIN at TEN ($20): Ja'Marr Chase has earned the spotlight recently with his late-season surge, but Boyd's a nice value at a $16 saving. The slot receiver extended his touchdown streak to four games in the wild-card round against the Raiders, though the play came with some controversy, as the refs whistled Joe Burrow out of bounds while the pass was in the air but conveniently chose to ignore that fact. Regardless, Boyd's precise route-running and steady chain-moving over the middle of the field make him an excellent complement to Chase's downfield playmaking on the outside.

TIGHT END

George Kittle, SF at GB ($23): Even given his modest recent production, Kittle's receiving prowess more than justifies the gulf in valuation between him and the alternative options at tight end. Despite missing three games due to injury, Kittle more than or nearly doubled the receiving production of any other tight end in action Saturday, finishing with 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns. Green Bay wasn't particularly adept at defending tight ends this season, as the Packers allowed eight touchdowns to the position — tied for sixth most in the league.

DEFENSE

Green Bay Packers, GB vs. SF ($11): Green Bay's defense is the obvious choice here, especially since the Packers are surprisingly tied with the 49ers as Saturday's most affordable choice. Even with offensive guru Kyle Shanahan pulling the strings in San Francisco, facing a banged-up Garoppolo in the frigid Wisconsin weather sounds much more appealing than trying to stop Rodgers or Burrow through the air or a fresh Henry on the ground.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Joe Burrow (CIN, $34), Ryan Tannehill (TEN, $25)

RB: Aaron Jones (GB, $29), Joe Mixon (CIN, $27), Dontrell Hilliard (TEN, $14)

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (CIN, $36), A.J. Brown (TEN, $26), Allen Lazard (GB, $16)

TE: Geoff Swaim (TEN, $10), C.J. Uzomah (CIN, $15)

DST: Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN, $12), San Francisco 49ers (at GB, $11)