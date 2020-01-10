Yahoo DFS Football: Divisional Round Picks

The divisional round NFL main slate begins with the Vikings-49ers game Saturday at 4:35 PM Eastern time and also includes Saturday's Titans-Ravens game, as well as Sunday's Texans-Chiefs and Seahawks-Packers clashes. Among the players who stand out in this slate are a pair of affordable Ravens with high ceilings and two talented wide receivers set to square off in Green Bay.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Ryan Tannehill, TEN at BAL ($21): Tannehill is at least $6 cheaper than every other starting quarterback remaining, and he'll likely be asked to do a lot more than he did in the wild-card round, when the Titans were in run-out-the-clock mode for the whole second half. The top-seeded Ravens are likely to get out in front, so Tannehill should get an opportunity to showcase the form that allowed him to post a 22:5 TD:INT in 10 regular-season starts.

RB: Gus Edwards, BAL vs. TEN ($11): Mark Ingram (calf) is expected to play, but his two missed practices this week prior to a limited session Thursday suggest the starting running back is nowhere near 100 percent recovered from the injury he sustained in Week 16. The affordable Edwards filled in admirably for Ingram with 130 rushing yards on 21 carries in Week 17, and Edwards — who averaged over 11 touches per game during the season — could certainly see an increased workload in this one with Ingram at less than 100 percent. At just $1 over the minimum price, Baltimore's No. 2 RB has the potential to provide tremendous value.

WR: Marquise Brown, BAL vs. TEN ($14): Tennessee will undoubtedly focus on stopping the run against the best rushing offense of all time, leaving Brown to deal with single coverage. The rookie speedster scored seven touchdowns and posted a pair of multi-score games this season, and savvy Ravens coach John Harbaugh surely has some big plays aimed Brown's way saved up for the postseason. His reliance on chunk plays gives him a low floor, but those chasing his high ceiling could be rewarded if Brown can get behind the defense once or twice.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Aaron Rodgers (GB, $28)

RB: Derrick Henry (TEN, $37), Carlos Hyde (HOU, $18)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (HOU, $31), A.J. Brown (TEN, $18)

TE: Jonnu Smith (TEN, $10)

DST: Seattle Seahawks (at GB, $12)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. HOU ($37): Mahomes is ready to dominate a Texans secondary that allowed 267.3 yards passing yards per game in the regular season -- fourth most in the league. The 2018 MVP needed just 14 games to top 4,000 yards while posting a 26:5 TD:INT in 2019, and there's a good chance he saved his best form for the postseason.

RUNNING BACK

Raheem Mostert, SF vs. MIN ($21): Mostert established himself as San Francisco's go-to option on the ground down the stretch, finishing the season on a six-game touchdown streak, which included seven rushing scores and one receiving touchdown. Fresh after last week's bye, Mostert should pick up right where he left off as the player to own in the 49ers' deep backfield at home against the Vikings.

WIDE RECEIVER

DK Metcalf, SEA at GB ($19): Metcalf carried the Seahawks in his playoff debut last week, setting a rookie playoff record with 160 receiving yards, while finding the end zone to boot. While the competition gets stiffer here -- Green Bay allowed 232.6 receiving yards per game to Philadelphia's 241.6 in the regular season -- Metcalf is worth turning back to as the Seahawks try to continue their playoff road heroics.

Davante Adams, GB vs. SEA ($29): The Seahawks didn't have to worry much about the wide receiver position in last week's win over the Eagles, but that won't be the case against Adams and the Packers. A slow start and injuries kept Adams three yards short of 1,000 this season, but he finished strong after healing up. All five of his touchdowns came in his last six games, and he totaled 27 catches for 312 yards and two scores on 42 targets over the final three weeks of the regular season. Adams will almost certainly crack double-digit targets against a Seahawks secondary that surrendered 263.9 passing yards per game in the regular season -- only the Texans allowed more among the teams remaining.

TIGHT END

George Kittle, SF vs. MIN ($25): Kittle is the key cog in San Francisco's offense, and the team will undoubtedly work to get the ball in his hands early and often. The star tight end has tremendous hands and is a handful to bring down after the catch, which is why he was able to rack up 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns, topping 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season. Kittle has plenty of momentum heading into this one after racking up 25 catches for 299 yards and a touchdown in his last three games, and he's the only one of the big three tight ends not on the injury report, unlike Travis Kelce (knee) and Mark Andrews (ankle).

DEFENSE

Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs. HOU ($18): Kansas City's defense finished strong, holding the team's last six opponents to just 11.5 points per game while racking up multiple sacks in each of those contests to close the campaign with 45. Meanwhile, Houston's much-maligned offensive line was porous as usual against the Bills in the wild-card round, letting Deshaun Watson get sacked seven times after permitting 44 sacks in the regular season. Scoring should be tough for Houston while the sacks should be plentiful for the Chiefs, making this the most enticing defensive unit in this slate.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Lamar Jackson (BAL, $40)

RB: Damien Williams (KC, $16), Aaron Jones (GB, $27)

WR: Tyreek Hill (KC, $28), Deebo Samuel (SF, $19)

TE: Kyle Rudolph (MIN, $13)

DST: Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN, $19)