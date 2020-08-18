Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

We have a quartet of Game 2s in the NBA on Wednesday after a couple of exciting days of playoff action. Per usual, the main Yahoo slate starts at 1:30 EDT, so be sure to get your lineups in early. Here are some players to consider for your entry, as well as some who might be better off left alone.

GUARDS

Jamal Murray, DEN vs. UTA ($29): The Jazz didn't have any luck slowing down Murray during two meetings in the regular season and their struggles carried over into Game 1. Murray helped lead the Nuggets to a big overtime win, scoring 36 points and dishing out nine assists on his way to scoring 55.5 Yahoo points. His salary only went up by a dollar, so take advantage while you still can.

Alec Burks, PHI at BOS ($13): Although the Sixers couldn't pull off a win in Game 1 of their series, Burks provided a big spark off the bench by scoring 18 points. He logged 28 minutes and based on his success, it would seem like he should see a similar role moving forward. If you want to roll with a stars and scrubs type of lineup, Burks should at least be on your radar.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, TOR at BKN ($35): This isn't as much of a knock on Lowry as it is a statement on the excellent guard options available for this slate. If you're looking in this salary range, Donovan Mitchell ($35) has a higher upside. You could also spend down and go with Murray or Fred VanVleet ($30), who could be just as productive as, if not more than, Lowry.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. PHI ($40): The Celtics are in a tough spot now with Gordon Hayward (ankle) set to miss the next four weeks. They already relied heavily on Tatum in Game 1, who finished with 57.1 Yahoo points. Expect him to receive all of the playing time and shot attempts that he can handle in Game 2, which should leave him with an extremely high floor.

Matisse Thybulle, PHI at BOS ($10): It was encouraging to see Thybulle log 33 minutes Sunday. He's not likely to score much even if he does play a lot, so it's no surprise that he finished that contest with just five points. However, he chipped in two steals and a block, which helped him finish with 20.3 Yahoo points. He can be a difference-maker in terms of defensive stats, so he could be worth a look at the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Al Horford, PHI at BOS ($20): Horford's role within the Sixers offense has fallen by the wayside down the stretch this season. He only averaged 7.9 shot attempts per game once the regular season resumed and he took seven shots in Game 1. While he can be an asset in rebounds and assists, his lack of scoring upside makes him awfully risky at this salary.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI at BOS ($49): Embiid is going to have to carry the Sixers if they are going to win this series. He tried to do just that in Game 1, scoring 26 points to go along with 16 rebounds. The Celtics don't have much size up front, so they should offer little resistance to Embiid moving forward. If you can squeeze his salary into your budget, he could help lead you to a profitable evening.

Jarrett Allen, BKN at TOR ($29): If you do want to fade Embiid, Allen is also an excellent option. With DeAndre Jordan not joining the Nets in Orlando, Allen has seen a significant bump in playing time. Despite this tough matchup, he scored 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Game 1. He should at least approach a double-double in Game 2.

Center to Avoid

Montrezl Harrell, LAC vs. DAL ($17): The good news for the Clippers is that Harrell was able to play in Game 1 after sitting out all eight of their final regular-season games because of a personal matter. However, after being out for so long, he only chipped in 15 minutes off the bench. The ultimate goal for the Clippers is to win a title, so don't be surprised if Harrell continues to see limited playing time in Game 2.