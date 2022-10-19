Daily Fantasy Basketball: Picks for full Wednesday slate

The NBA season officially started with two games Tuesday. However, Wednesday brings our first packed night with 12 games on the schedule.

One of the more star-studded matchups features the Nets hosting the Pelicans. The Nets are expected to have their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the floor, while Zion Williamson will make his return for the Pelicans. Another potentially exciting game will take place in Phoenix with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks taking on the Suns.

With so many options to wade through on Yahoo, let's get to it and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cade Cunningham, DET vs. ORL ($32): Cunningham looks like he's going to be one of the superstars of the league for years to come. He was excellent during his rookie campaign, averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The Pistons have improved the roster around him, drafting Jaden Ivey and acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Jazz. With better weapons around him and with how often he'll have the ball in his hands, Cunningham enters this matchup with a high floor.

Consider Cade Cunningham in your fantasy basketball lineups tonight. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Terry Rozier, CHA at SA ($25): The Hornets already entered the season without Miles Bridges, who has yet to sign a contract after dealing with legal problems. Now, they will have to play at least their first game without LaMelo Ball (ankle), who has the potential to miss additional time, as well. That leaves Rozier, who averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season, as the Hornets primary scorer and facilitator against the rebuilding Spurs.

Guard to Avoid

Zach LaVine, CHI at MIA ($26): LaVine is listed as questionable for this game as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. His knee injury plagued him at times last season, but he still managed to produce 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. There will be plenty of nights when you'll want to target LaVine in DFS, but with the possibility that he sees limited minutes in the Bulls' opener, this might be a good time to fade him.

Editor's note: LaVine was ruled out of Wednesday night's game and is expected to miss Friday's game, as well.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. CHA ($25): The Spurs are ready to tank this season, dealing Dejounte Murray to the Hawks during the offseason. Other than drafting Jeremy Sochan, they didn't really bring anyone else in to help improve their roster. Johnson averaged 17.0 points per game and had a 21.3 percent usage rate last season, but as one of their top scoring options now, he should be in line for the best season of his career.

Kelly Oubre Jr., CHA at SA ($13): The Hornets are going to need someone to help take some of the scoring pressure off of Rozier. Never one to shy away from shot attempts is Oubre, who had a 23.0 percent usage rate while mostly coming off the bench last season. Across 26 games in which Oubre logged at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.7 three-pointers. Don't be surprised if he at least approaches that minutes threshold in this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Ben Simmons, BKN vs. NO ($25): We are finally going to see Simmons make his debut with the Nets. He sat out all of last season, but he's healthy and ready to form a scary trio with Durant and Irving. However, there are questions marks for Simmons here. First, how will he gel with Durant and Irving early on? Second, how many minutes will he play after being out for so long? It might be best to take a wait-and-see approach with Simmons before adding him to your lineup.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. POR ($37): The Kings had hoped that acquiring Sabonis from the Pacers last season would vault them into the playoffs. It didn't, but Sabonis averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists over 15 games with his new squad. He's going to play a ton and he has a unique ability for a big man to contribute in multiple areas, making him one of the top centers to pursue for this slate.

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. CHI ($23): It's a bit surprising to see Adebayo have a salary this low. While he saw his assist numbers decline last season, he was still extremely productive, putting up 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Bulls don't exactly have a good defensive center in Nikola Vucevic, who is known more for his offensive prowess. If you want to fade Sabonis and save some money at the center spot, Adebayo might be your man.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. BKN ($26): Valanciunas was his usual reliable self during his first season with the Pelicans, averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He logged 30 minutes per game, which was the highest mark of his career. The Pelicans are much deeper this year, including getting Williamson back. Valanciunas might not be required to play as much, while shot attempts and rebounds might also be more difficult to come by. With so many other appealing centers to consider, it might be best to wait and see how Valanciunas performs alongside Williamson before rolling with him in DFS.