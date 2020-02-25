Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

There may only be seven games in the NBA on Tuesday, but there are a couple of exciting matchups with the Raptors hosting the Bucks and the Pelicans taking on the Lakers. We also have an opportunity to win some money on Yahoo, so here are some players to consider targeting for your entry, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Chris Paul, OKC at CHI ($31): Paul's talent has never been in question, but his ability to stay healthy has. The good news for the Thunder is that he's been extremely healthy this season, which has helped propel them into the playoff hunt. Paul has been especially productive lately, scoring at least 38.5 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. With the Bulls still reeling because of injuries, look for Paul to keep things rolling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jordan Poole, GS vs. SAC ($11): Poole had yet another strong performance Sunday, scoring 19 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists against the Pelicans. He's locked into extended playing time right now, which has enabled him to average 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal across the last six games. At near the minimum price, he's an awfully appealing option.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick Rose, DET at DEN ($23): Rose hasn't been able to get back on track after missing five straight games with an injury. He's scored 19 Yahoo points or fewer in each of his three games since returning, although it was encouraging to see him log 28 minutes against the Blazers on Sunday. The problem here is that not only are the Nuggets are good defensive team, but this game has blowout written all over it. With the potential that Rose would log limited minutes in that scenario, he's too risky at this price.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at POR ($41): The Celtics will continue to rely on Tatum for added production since Kemba Walker (knee) will miss his third straight. In the first two games that Walker missed, Tatum scored 49.7 and 57 Yahoo points, respectively. Facing a Blazers team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league should leave him with yet another juicy stat line.

Story continues

Juan Toscano-Anderson, GS vs. SAC ($11): The Warriors could be shorthanded for this game with Draymond Green (pelvis) and Marquese Chriss (calf) both questionable. Even if one, or both, of them does make a return, Toscano-Anderson has likely worked his way into added playing time based on his recent play. He produced 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block against the Rockets on Thursday and followed that up with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks versus the Pelicans. At this price, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Jabari Parker, SAC at GS ($17): While Parker isn't exactly going to destroy your budget, it's surprising that he is priced this high. He recently missed a lengthy stretch of games due to injury and played just 15 minutes in his return Thursday against the Grizzlies. He then didn't play at all Saturday against the Clippers. Nothing to see here.

CENTERS

Hassan Whiteside, POR vs. BOS ($42): If there is an area of weakness for the Celtics, it's their lack of size up front. Enter Whiteside, who has a clear path to a ton of playing time and will be asked to provide more scoring with Damian Lillard (groin) out. Although he's expensive, he's proven to be worth it by scoring at least 41 Yahoo points in eight of his last 11 contests.

Steven Adams, OKC at CHI ($24): Adams is heating up. He's produced four straight double-doubles, averaging 15.3 points, 13 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks during that stretch. The Bulls have listed Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) as questionable, so there is a chance that he could return for this matchup. However, even if he does, he will likely be on a minutes limit since he last played at the beginning of January. That would mean Adams would be left to feast on Daniel Gafford and Cristiano Felicio. Whichever scenario unfolds, Adams makes a lot of sense if you're looking for a more cost-effective center.

Center to Avoid

Derrick Favors, NO at LAL ($18): Favors had another quiet showing Sunday against the Warriors, producing 23.7 Yahoo points across 24 minutes. That marked the 10th straight game in which he has logged 26 minutes or fewer. As a result of his limited playing time, he scored 26.9 Yahoo points or fewer in eight of those contests. With the Pelicans improved health situation, Favors should once again be in line for limited playing time.