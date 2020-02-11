Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

While there will only be five games in the NBA on Tuesday, the slate is loaded with star power. That will make for some difficult decisions on Yahoo, so let's try and narrow down the field and highlight some players to target, as well as a few to avoid.

GUARDS

Bradley Beal, WAS vs. CHI ($46): Whenever the Wizards are in action, Beal is usually one of the top guard options on the slate. Thanks to his 33.3 percent usage rate, he's scored at least 43.3 Yahoo points in each of his last nine games. The Bulls are missing their best defensive guard in Kris Dunn (knee), leaving Beal with another favorable opportunity to thrive.

Gary Trent Jr., POR at NO ($12): Anfernee Simons (concussion) went down early in Friday's game against the Jazz and sat out Sunday versus the Heat, which left Trent with added playing time. He didn't let the opportunity go to waste, scoring at least 34.3 Yahoo points both times. While Simons is probable for this game, the Blazers are still shorthanded with Mario Hezonja (ankle) and Nassir Little (ankle) out. With the Pelicans playing at the third-fastest pace in the league, taking a chance on Trent to continue his hot shooting might not be a bad idea at such a cheap price.

Guard to Avoid

Josh Richardson, PHI vs. LAC ($14): The Sixers are not pushing Richardson in his return from injury. He logged only 15 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday and followed that up by playing 19 minutes against the Bulls on Sunday. The Sixers can afford to continue to ease him back into action with Alec Burks now in the fold and Furkan Korkmaz shooting the lights out, so don't be surprised if Richardson plays limited minutes in this contest, as well.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at HOU ($41): This should be fun. The Celtics' weakness is the center position, which likely won't matter much in this game with the Rockets going so small. Tatum will probably spend a lot of time at the five and should log a lot of minutes, which leaves with him a high floor since the Rockets have played at the second-fastest pace. He also comes into this game playing very well, which has resulted in him scoring at least 40.5 Yahoo points in seven of his last nine contests.

Chandler Hutchison, CHI at WAS ($13): The Bulls will once again have limited options at small forward with Dunn still out and Denzel Valentine (hamstring) also not expected to play. Hutchison has started three straight games, averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. The added playing time could really boost his production in this game with the Wizards playing at the sixth-fastest pace.

Forward to Avoid

Al Horford, PHI vs. LAC ($20): Things are not looking good for Horford right now. He didn't score a single point against the Bulls on Sunday despite logging 30 minutes. He's failed to reach double digits in the scoring column in three of his last five games and should continue to have limited scoring upside as long as Joel Embiid is healthy. Throw in the Clippers having the sixth-best defensive rating in the league and this is not a favorable opportunity for Horford to break out of his slump.

CENTERS

Hassan Whiteside, POR at NO ($39): Whiteside is one of the safer center options. He's basically the only size that the Blazers have right now, which normally leaves him with plenty of playing time. He's also thriving on the boards, which has helped him score at least 41 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games. What's even more impressive is that he faced some tough opponents during that stretch, including the Lakers, Jazz and Heat.

Moritz Wagner, WAS vs. CHI ($12): With Thomas Bryant (foot) back on the shelf, there are minutes available at center for the Wizards. Ian Mahinmi remains the starter for some reason, but he's logged 18 minutes or fewer in three straight games and could continue to see his playing time dwindle as the season rolls along. Wagner is slowly building up his minutes after returning from injury and worked his way up to 24 minutes against the Grizzlies on Sunday. The Bulls have allowed the ninth-most Yahoo points per game to opposing centers, so Wagner could provide value if he once again approaches 25 minutes.

Center to Avoid

Enes Kanter, BOS at HOU ($19): Kanter's upside has already taken a hit with Daniel Theis back from injury. Now, he'll take on a Rockets team that has been rolling out P.J. Tucker at center. This is a terrible matchup for a traditional center like Kanter, so I wouldn't be surprised if he barely plays. Since he's not that cheap, avoiding him could prove to be key.