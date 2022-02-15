DFS Basketball: Tuesday picks and fades

Several of the top teams in the league will take the floor across the seven games in the NBA on Tuesday.

In the Eastern Conference, two playoff hopefuls will face off when the Hawks host the Cavaliers. The Sixers, who are still without James Harden (hamstring) will host the red-hot Celtics. The Bucks will also take the floor, and they'll have the potential to provide a lopsided victory when they face the rebuilding Pacers.

The Clippers, who just had to take the Warriors on Monday, will have a quick turnaround when they play the Suns.

Let's highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Terry Rozier, CHA at MIN ($33): Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out and the Hornets traded away Ish Smith, which means someone else is going to need to step up and help share some of the playmaking responsibilities with LaMelo Ball. So far, that has been Rozier, who has a total of 20 assists across the last two games. That helped him scored 62.5 and 61.5 Yahoo points, respectively. Given that the Timberwolves have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, Rozier could have plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Patrick Beverley, MIN vs. CHA ($18): This should be a fantasy-friendly matchup. The Hornets have played at the fastest pace in the league, so both of these teams like to play up-tempo. Beverley is a way to gain some exposure to this matchup, while also not destroying your budget. While he doesn't normally score a ton, he still has produced 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at MIA ($22): After being brought over from the Wizards at the trade deadline, Dinwiddie is set to finally make his debut for the Mavericks. He could fill a reserve role, though, with Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson likely locked into the two starting guard spots. That role might come with limited playing time, making him a risky option.

FORWARDS

Buddy Hield, IND at MIL ($16): There might be some value available on the Pacers side for this game. Not only did they strip down their roster at the trade deadline, but they are also dealing with injuries. Chris Duarte (toe) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) have already been ruled out, while Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) is listed as questionable after sitting out for nearly a month. Even if he plays, his minutes will likely be limited. That should leave Hield as one of the Pacers' top scoring threats.

Consider Buddy Hield in your NBA DFS lineups tonight. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Oshae Brissett, IND at MIL ($16): The Pacers' moves at the deadline have resulted in Brissett starting both of the last two games. He certainly took to the role, scoring 40.7 and 44.6 Yahoo points, respectively. At his salary, he has the potential to be one of the better bargains for this entire slate.

Forward to Avoid

Kyle Anderson, MEM at NO ($16): Anderson continues to fill a limited role off the bench for the Grizzlies that has left him to average only 22 minutes per game. That has contributed to him scoring 22.0 Yahoo points or fewer in eight of his last 10 games. With Hield and Brissett having the same salaries as him, there's no need to take a chance on Anderson having a rare big night.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. BOS ($54): Embiid gives the Celtics all kinds of problems. Across 17 regular season games against them for his career, he's averaged 26.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 blocks. He hasn't scored fewer than 53.6 Yahoo points in any of their three meetings this season, which included when he scored 73.5 Yahoo points against them in December. His ceiling is as high as any player on this slate, regardless of position.

Montrezl Harrell, CHA at MIN ($16): Harrell doesn't usually need a lot of minutes to make an impact. Despite logging just 24 minutes per game this season, he's provided averages of 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Now playing for the up-tempo Hornets, he scored 26.7 and 33.8 Yahoo points, respectively, in his first two games with the team. If you want to fade Embiid in tournament play, Harrell should at least be on your radar if you don't want to allocate a significant portion of your budget to the center spot.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams, BOS at PHI ($28): Williams doesn't land here because he's playing poorly. In fact, he's been an anchor in the middle for the Celtics. However, there is the danger that he gets into foul trouble in this game guarding Embiid. Since his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, adding him to your entry does come with some risk that might not be necessary to take, given the plethora of viable center options.