Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

Tuesday brings a limited schedule in the NBA consisting of only six games. There are still some exciting matchups, though, including the Lakers hosting the Suns. As you work your way through the options in DFS, here are some players to consider adding to your lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Dejounte Murray, SA vs. NY ($35): Murray produced another valuable all-around stat line Monday, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists versus the Nets. He's scored at least 33.7 Yahoo points in each of the last five games and scored at least 47.7 Yahoo points three times during that stretch. The Spurs are still missing some key players because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team, so expect to Murray to once again be one of the focal points of their offense.

Monte Morris, DEN at MIL ($15): The Nuggets are dealing with injuries and a COVID-19 issue of their own right now. They will be thin at guard with Facundo Campazzo and R.J. Hampton both in the health and safety protocols, as well as Gary Harris (thigh) being injured. That should mean plenty of playing time is coming for Morris, who has averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 12 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Jrue Holiday, MIL vs. DEN ($26): After missing 10 straight games because of COVID-19, Holiday made his return Sunday versus the Clippers. However, he played just 18 minutes off the bench. Given how long he was out, even if he starts this game, it would seem likely that he doesn't play his usual allotment of minutes.

FORWARDS

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. DEN ($34): The last time these two teams met, Middleton fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double on his way to scoring 62.6 Yahoo points. Not only is Middleton on pace to average at least 20 points per game for the third time in the last four seasons, but he's also averaging a career-high 5.8 assists. That leaves him with among the highest floors of anyone in this mid-tier salary range, regardless of position.

Alec Burks, NY at SA ($10): Burks is a risky option because his offensive production has been on the decline. Across the last nine games, he's scored eight or fewer points six times. However, he has shown some signs of life by scoring at least 26.1 Yahoo points in two of his last three contests. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) missed all three of those games and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday, so the Knicks could look to Burks for more scoring in this matchup, as well.

Forward to Avoid

Rui Hachimura, WAS vs. MEM ($17): Hachimura doesn't carry a lot of scoring upside given his 17.4 percent usage rate. That number isn't likely to change anytime soon, either, with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook in the fold. Add in the Grizzlies having the ninth-best defensive rating in the league and it's difficult to make a case for deploying Hachimura in DFS.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. ATL ($36): Adebayo has been about as consistent as it gets, scoring at least 40 Yahoo points in nine straight games. That included a matchup against these same Hawks on Sunday in which he scored 43.1 Yahoo points. With his rare ability to contribute in so many different areas, he is an excellent option to consider building your entry around.

Jonas Valanciunas, MEM at WAS ($26): Valanciunas is coming off of a rare off night in which he only scored 11.2 Yahoo points versus the Rockets on Sunday. However, it should be noted that he played just 13 minutes because of the lopsided score. Expect this to be a closer contest, so he could bounce back in a big way since the Wizards have allowed the second-most Yahoo points per game to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

LaMarcus Aldridge, SA vs. NY ($19): Talk about a tale of two games. Aldridge was cooking on the offensive end against the Pelicans on Saturday, scoring 21 points across 23 minutes. However, he followed that up by scoring just two points across 15 minutes Monday versus the Nets. He's only averaging 13.7 points per game in what has been a very inconsistent season for him, so it might be best to avoid him against a Knicks team that has the second-best defensive rating.