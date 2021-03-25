Yahoo DFS Basketball: Thursday Picks

There are only five games in the NBA on Thursday, but the night could still be a wild one with the trade deadline looming in the afternoon. Be sure to monitor for news throughout the day that could impact the slate. As things currently stand, here are some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. GS ($39): The Kings won a nail biter against the Hawks on Wednesday, mostly thanks to Fox's superb play. He scored 37 points in the victory, which helped him score 49.9 Yahoo points. He's been at the top of his game lately, scoring at least 42.9 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine contests. Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back set, expect Fox to log heavy minutes, especially after the team traded away one of their key reserves in Cory Joseph late Wednesday night.

Tyrese Haliburton, SAC vs. GS ($20): Haliburton also had a strong showing Wednesday, posting 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. He played 36 minutes and has now averaged 33 minutes across five games since moving into the starting five. That added playing time helped propel him to averages of 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals. Like Fox, Haliburton should be in line for a heavy dose of minutes against the Warriors.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick Rose, NY vs. WAS ($23): Rose is not on the injury report for this game and he was recently activated from the league's health and safety protocols after having COVID-19. However, he sat out Tuesday's matchup against these same Wizards while working on his conditioning. If he does take the floor Thursday, he could be very limited.

FORWARDS

Tobias Harris, PHI at LAL ($39): The absence of Joel Embiid (knee) has resulted in a significant increase in production from Harris. Since he went down, Harris has averaged 24.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals across six games. The Lakers have been one of the best defensive teams in the league, but with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) out, they aren't as concerning of a matchup.

Marcus Morris Sr., LAC at SA ($11): The Clippers destroyed the Spurs on Wednesday, and Morris played a big role in that win by scoring 20 points. Since he was moved into the starting five, the team is 4-1 with all four victories coming by at least nine points. Not only has the team had success since the move, but Morris has increased his production, scoring at least 24.8 Yahoo points four times.

Forward to Avoid

Carmelo Anthony, POR at MIA ($19): We haven't seen much of Anthony lately given that he is only averaging 24 minutes across the last four games. The reduction in playing time contributed to him scoring 21.9 Yahoo points or fewer in each of those contests. With a healthy McCollum back in the fold, Anthony could continue to be limited moving forward, though he may have some upside Thursday with Rodney Hood and Gary Trent moving to Toronto.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. POR ($34): Few center options are as safe as Adebayo given his averages of 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 blocks. He's been extremely efficient throughout his young career and is on pace to shoot at least 55.7 percent from the field for the third straight season. With his ability to contribute in so many different areas, he could thrive against a Blazers team that has the second-worst defensive rating.

Ivica Zubac, LAC at SA ($15): Wednesday brought another valuable performance from Zubac, who scored 31.6 Yahoo points across 32 minutes. He's started each of the last five games with Serge Ibaka (back) out, scoring at least 30.7 Yahoo points four times. If you want to fade the top-tier options at this position, Zubac is an excellent salary-friendly player to consider.

Center to Avoid

Alex Len, WAS at NY ($13): This one is pretty cut and dry. Yes, Len has scored at least 29.9 Yahoo points in two of his last four games. However, he scored 16.6 Yahoo points or fewer in both of the other two games during that stretch, and he continues to see inconsistent playing time. If you're hunting for a center in this salary range, Zubac is a much more appealing option.