Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

After a light night on Friday, we're diving into one of the biggest slates of the season here. In fact, we have 13 games in this nightcap, giving us an abundance of options available. There are also a ton of injuries and numerous teams playing in the second half of a back-to-back set. That's going to make things complicated, so, let's go ahead and get into it!

Guards

Tomas Satoransky, CHI vs. ATL ($18)

Satoransky has been stellar the past few weeks and it's hard to understand why he's not a $25 player. Not only has Sato played at least 33 minutes in four straight games, he's also provided at least 35 Yahoo points in each of those. That's stupendous production from a player priced so reasonably and we have to love that production in a matchup like this. He gets to face a Hawks club who ranks 28th in points allowed, 29th in defensive efficiency and 27th in fantasy points allowed to PGs.

Damion Lee, GS vs. DAL ($15)

Lee has been way too good to be priced this cheaply. The guy who's really taken notice of his stellar play is Steve Kerr and that's undoubtedly the most important guy in terms of his success. Kerr has inserted him into the starting lineup the last five games which has led to him averaging 30.3 Yahoo points per game since his return from injury six games ago. Anytime that a player's fantasy average is double their price on Yahoo, you have to consider them and we should continue to ride Lee until he climbs above $20.

Guard to Avoid

Paul George, LAC vs. UTA ($39)

George simply hasn't been the same player with Kawhi Leonard on the court. That's truly evident when you see that he has 35 fantasy points or fewer in four of his last five games while scoring 26 or less in two of those. That's inexcusable from such a talented player and it's really no surprise when you see that he's shooting 32.6 percent over the last four fixtures. That horrific shooting slump is bad news against a defense like the Jazz, with Utah ranked Top-10 in both defensive efficiency and points allowed.

Forwards

Kevin Love, CLE at MIN ($29)

Love has been brilliant recently and we always like him in games that are expected to be competitive. That's just the case here, playing a Minnesota team who has the longest losing streak in the NBA. Anytime the Cavs play a close game, Love is always a good bet for 30-plus minutes and 15-20 shots. That's all we can ask for from a double-double machine like Love, with the big man averaging 38 Yahoo points per game across his last eight fixtures. Getting to play in the city that made him a star is the cherry on top, with Minnesota ranked 27th in total defense.

DeAndre' Bembry, ATL at CHI ($10)

Finding minimum priced players on Yahoo is a little easier than the other DFS sites and there's going to be a ton of value for the Hawks. The reason for that is because Trae Young has already been ruled out with an ankle issue. That's 35 minutes, 21.4 shots and a 30 percent usage rate out of the lineup. That is a ton of usage to pick up and Bembry has been the guy who's played the most with Young off the floor. While he's been playing a lot less recently, it's hard to overlook the fact that Bembry had a season-best 42 fantasy points in the one game Young missed. This is a player who can stuff the stat sheet at will and that shouldn't be a problem here against a subpar Bulls defense with Atlanta needing someone to fill the void.

Forward to Avoid

Kristaps Porzingis, DAL at GS ($40)

A dominant stretch by Porzingis has raised his price about $10 over the last three weeks but there's one glaring issue here. That run directly correlated with Luka Doncic being out of the lineup but he's back now. In the four games Doncic missed, KP averaged 50 Yahoo points per game. In the other 25 games played, he actually never reached 50 fantasy points in any of them en route to a 36-point average. That means we're looking at a bloated price and we really don't like the fact that there's serious blowout potential with Dallas entering this matchup as a 10.5-point favorite.

Centers

Richaun Holmes, SAC vs. PHX ($23)

This price is downright silly. Holmes has been superb all season long and he should be about $30 at this rate. Not only did he drop 57.1 Yahoo points in his most recent outing, Holmes has also scored at least 33 fantasy points in five straight while averaging 40.2 Yahoo points per game in that span. That's truly brilliant from a $23 player and he could be looking at even more playing time here with Marvin Bagley III missing this game. The matchup against Phoenix is the icing on the cake, with the Suns sitting 24th in total defense while allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Derrick Favors, NOP vs. IND ($18)

Favors has been a per-minute stud this season and that's really encouraging with his recent increase in playing time. The Pelicans big man has played 30 minutes in back-to-back games which has led to 41 Yahoo points per game in that span. That's really no surprise when you see that he's averaging 25.4 fantasy points per game for the year despite playing just 22 minutes per outing. That low total is due to injuries and family matters but it's clear that his minutes cap has been lifted looking at the last two outings. Not to mention, he faces a Pacers club who surrenders the most fantasy points in the league to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Joel Embiid, PHI at MIA ($44)

There are a few reasons Embiid scares me here. The first is the situation, with the Sixers playing in the second half of a back-to-back set. That would be worrisome but it's truly frightening because this also marks their third game in the last four days. That means Embiid could be rested or limited and we haven't even discussed this matchup. Not only is Miami a Top-10 defense, they actually allow the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing centers this season.