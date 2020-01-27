Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

Monday brings a fairly quiet slate in the NBA consisting of only six games. A couple of key stars are likely to be sidelined, which will have a significant impact in DFS. Let's discuss a few players to consider across the price scale, as well as some to avoid while filling out your Yahoo entry.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC at MIN ($37): With the Kings easily handling the Bulls on Friday, Fox was only needed to play 25 minutes. Still, he finished with 40.7 Yahoo points, He's been extremely reliable, scoring at least 32.4 Yahoo points in each of his last nine games. He even topped 40 Yahoo points five times during that stretch. With the Timberwolves playing at the seventh-fastest pace in the league, Fox should receive plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet in this contest.

Ben McLemore, HOU at UTA ($10): The Rockets are going to be shorthanded for this game. Russell Westbrook has already been ruled out as the team continues to keep him from playing both games of back-to-back sets. To make matters worse, James Harden (thigh) is doubtful after sitting out Sunday. That should leave plenty of shots up for grab. Even though this isn't a favorable matchup against a good defensive team in the Jazz, McLemore's likely increase in shots and playing time still makes him a viable tournament option at the minimum price.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., UTA vs. HOU ($15): The Jazz have no need to rush Conley back from injury given how well they are playing. They have won all four games since he has returned, three of which were by at least 20 points. Conley didn't log more than 19 minutes in any of those games, so don't expect him to all of a sudden approach 30 minutes in this contest, either. There is also plenty of blowout potential here with Westbrook and Harden both likely out.

FORWARDS

Kevin Love, CLE at DET ($35): The clock seems to be ticking on Love's days in Cleveland. As the Cavaliers continue to shop him, he hasn't let the trade rumors negatively impact his play. In fact, he's scored at least 31.8 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games. The Pistons have allowed the seventh-most Yahoo points per game to opposing power forwards, so look for Love to have a high floor in this contest, as well.

Eric Gordon, HOU at UTA ($15): Rolling with Gordon might seem a little scary. He's heavily reliant on his contributions in the scoring column to provide value and the Jazz are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game. However, much like McLemore, the added scoring opportunities, coupled with heavy minutes, still makes him a viable option at such a reasonable price.

Forward to Avoid

Joe Ingles, UTA vs. HOU ($23): Ingles has gone quiet since Conley returned, scoring 27.8 Yahoo points or fewer in all four games. Yes, some of that has to do with him playing limited minutes due to lopsided scores. However, with the high likelihood of another blowout here, paying this much to add him to your lineup might not be wise.

CENTERS

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN vs. SAC ($46): The Timberwolves continue to mired in a funk despite the return of Towns from injury. At least Towns is holding up his end of the bargain, scoring at least 48.2 Yahoo points in four straight contests. Look for him to feast once again while facing a Kings team that will be missing Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) up front.

Larry Nance Jr., CLE at DET ($13): Nance could receive a dramatic increase in playing time if Love and/or Tristan Thompson are traded. However, since that likely won't happen Monday, we'll have to continue to project his value based on his role off the bench. While that might not seem to make him overly appealing, he has scored at least 27 Yahoo points four of his last five games.

Center to Avoid

*Editor's note: Capela is now listed as doubtful for Monday's game due to a bruised heel.

Clint Capela, HOU at UTA ($31): Capela is the lone member of the Rockets' star trio who will likely suit up for this game. Although that might seem like a good thing for his production upside, pump the brakes. He has to face one of the best defensive centers in the league in Rudy Gobert. If this game does get out of hand early, expect the Rockets use that as an opportunity to rest Capela late since he just logged 29 minutes against the Nuggets on Sunday. If you're looking for a center in this price range, LaMarcus Aldridge ($30) is a much more appealing option against a Bulls team that has been decimated by injuries up front.