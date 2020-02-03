Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

The NBA bounces back from a quiet Sunday with 10 games on the schedule Monday. Injuries will once again play a significant role in the DFS slate, so let's break things down and discuss some of the better players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to avoid.

GUARDS

Jaylen Brown, BOS at ATL ($29): The Celtics are going to be shorthanded for this game with Kemba Walker (knee) ruled out. To complicate matters, Marcus Smart (thigh) is listed as questionable. Even if Smart does play, the absence of Walker should leave Brown with added scoring opportunities. That makes him a potentially key player to target considering the Hawks have allowed the second-most points per game in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reggie Jackson, DET at MEM ($16): Derrick Rose left Sunday's game with a groin injury, so there's a good chance that he doesn't take the floor with such a quick turnaround Monday. If he doesn't play, that opens up a huge opportunity for Jackson against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fourth-most points per game. The only reason to pause here is that the Pistons could rest Jackson for the second game of their back-to-back set. If he does sit, then you could easily pivot to Bruce Brown ($13), who would likely play a ton if Rose and Jackson sit.

Guard to Avoid

Devonte' Graham, CHA vs. ORL ($27): Graham has cooled off lately, scoring 24.4 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last six games. During that six-game stretch, he's only averaged 12 points a game. This is not a great matchup for him to break out of his slump since the Magic have allowed the fewest points per game. The last time these two teams met, Graham scored just 24.4 Yahoo points.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at ATL ($36): The Celtics beat the Sixers soundly Saturday, which resulted in Tatum only playing 29 minutes. Still, he scored 40.6 Yahoo points. With at least 40.5 Yahoo points in four of his last five games, he has an incredibly high floor based on this excellent matchup and the absence of Walker. No need to overthink this one.

Story continues

Gordon Hayward, BOS at ATL ($28): Yes, this is an ideal situation to stack players on the Celtics. A limited depth chart and a terrible defensive team could leave several players with juicy stat lines, including Hayward. He's scored at least 43.1 Yahoo points in three of his last five games and could turn out to be a significant bargain at this price, especially if Smart is also forced to sit.

Forward to Avoid

Rui Hachimura, WAS vs. GS ($20): Hachimura is set to play in his first game since the middle of December after finally recovering from a groin injury. The rookie played well before he went down, averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. The problem is that he's expected to play limited minutes since he's been out for so long. Since he's not that cheap, be sure to keep him out of your entry.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO at BKN ($36): Although the Suns were smoked by the Bucks on Sunday, Ayton came through with 20 points and 14 rebounds. With his strong performance, he's now scored at least 43.8 Yahoo points in six of his last nine games. The Nets have allowed the 10th-most Yahoo points per game to opposing centers, making Ayton an extremely appealing option to pursue.

Thomas Bryant, WAS vs. GS ($18): For some reason, Bryant is back to coming off the bench behind Ian Mahinmi. Maybe the Wizards are trying to showcase Mahinmi to trade him, but he's not exactly helping by averaging 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over his last five games. Although Bryant might come off the bench again in this game, he's still a cost-effective option to consider since he has scored a least 31.6 Yahoo points in each of his last three contests.

Center to Avoid

Moritz Wagner, WAS vs. GS ($17): Hachimura isn't the only player that the Wizards will get back from injury Monday. Wagner has also been out since the middle of December while battling an ankle injury, but he's not on the injury report for this game. Given the Wizards' improved depth chart and the likelihood that Wagner will be limited in his first game back, he's not someone to pursue for your entry.