Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

Buckle up for a wild ride Friday. We have 10 games on the NBA schedule, which leaves us with a ton of options to choose from on Yahoo. Here are some players who could take advantage of favorable matchups, as well as a few who might be best left out of your entry.

GUARDS

Terrence Ross, ORL at MIN ($20): When Ross is feeling it, he can score in bunches. He's on a heater right now, averaging 23.7 points across his last seven games. That includes a matchup against these same Timberwolves in which he recorded 33 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. With Evan Fournier (elbow) doubtful and Minnesota playing at the third-fastest pace in the league, Ross might be too good to pass up at this price.

Seth Curry, DAL vs. MEM ($16): Curry recently missed one game with a back injury, but he picked up where he left off by scoring 21 points against the Pelicans on Wednesday. That was a favorable matchup given the Pelicans have played at the fourth-fastest pace. This contest against the Grizzlies is just as appealing since they have played at the seventh-fastest pace. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) still out, Curry should also continue to receive added playing time, giving him even more opportunities to take advantage of this matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., UTA at BOS ($19): It's been slow going for Conley, who has scored 27.4 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last five games. He remains a starter for the Jazz, but his 22.9 percent usage rate is on pace to be his lowest mark since the 2015-16 season. Add in the Celtics boasting the fourth-best defensive rating and Conley isn't a very appealing option.

FORWARDS

Aaron Gordon, ORL at MIN ($33): Gordon bounced back from a rough showing against the Spurs on Saturday to score 36.7 Yahoo points against a tough defensive team in the Heat on Wednesday. He's been excellent for the Magic down the stretch, averaging 18 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals across his last 13 games. He recorded a triple-double against the Timberwolves just a week ago and offers another favorable opportunity to shine in their rematch.

Dario Saric, PHO vs. POR ($12): The Suns are going to be extremely thin up front for this game. Deandre Ayton (ankle) is listed as doubtful and Cameron Johnson (illness) has already been ruled out, which is tough considering Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) is already on the sidelines. Saric has been playing more minutes since Oubre went down and figures to be on the floor even more in this contest. That could result in him providing significant value against a Blazers' team with the league's fourth-worst defensive rating.

Forward to Avoid

Joe Ingles, UTA at BOS ($14): Ingles has moved back to the bench for the Jazz, although he's still averaged 28 minutes through four games since returning to that role. While the playing time has been there, the production hasn't as he's averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists during that stretch. Considering the tough opponent he will have to face in this contest, he's not a risk worth taking.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, DAL vs. MEM ($40): Porzingis has been steamrolling the opposition of late, scoring at least 56.5 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games. This is a great matchup for him to take advantage of, but he could see even more scoring opportunities if Luka Doncic - who is listed as questionable with an illness - is unable to play. With that being said, adding Porzingis to your entry regardless of Doncic's status should prove to be a wise decision.

Aron Baynes, PHO vs. POR ($10): This is not an ideal time for the Suns to lose Ayton with a matchup against Hassan Whiteside on tap. They probably won't be able to go small and deploy Saric at center, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Baynes start this contest. He's performed well in that role, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25 games.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., CHI vs. IND ($18): The Bulls are happy to have Carter back from injury, but they are going to be cautious with him since they have fallen out of the playoff race. He's logged 25 minutes or fewer in each of the last five games and could continue to be limited for this contest. If you're looking to save money at the position, it might be best just to take a chance on Baynes at the minimum price if he starts.