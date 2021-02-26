Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

The NBA closes out the work week with nine games on the schedule. Players resting and injuries will once again have a significant impact in DFS. As you work your way through the options, here are some players to consider targeting, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC at DET ($36): It's been an ugly stretch for the Kings, who have lost nine straight games. It hasn't been Fox's fault considering he averaged 22 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. With the Pistons thin at point guard, Fox has a favorable opportunity to produce another valuable stat line.

Saben Lee, DET vs. SAC ($17): The injury to Delon Wright (groin) has forced Lee into an expanded role for the Pistons. He's cashed in his new opportunity by scoring at least 30.4 Yahoo points in three straight games. The Kings enter with the league's worst defensive rating, so Lee still makes for a great option even though his salary is starting to climb.

Guard to Avoid

Lou Williams, LAC at MEM ($20): These teams just played each other Thursday, a matchup where Williams scored 16.9 Yahoo points. He only logged 20 minutes and has now logged 22 or fewer in back-to-back games as a result of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard being healthy. Williams is only averaging 22 on the season, so he's someone to avoid at this salary as long as the Clippers are healthy.

FORWARDS

Jerami Grant, DET vs. SAC ($30): For the first time this season, Grant sat out for rest Wednesday. He's averaging 36 minutes per game and the Pistons are going nowhere fast, so there's a possibility rest days become more common for him in the second half of the season. But when you combine how much he plays with his 26.5 percent usage rate, he's as appealing as it gets given the matchup.

Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. ATL ($13): Dort enters this contest having drained a game-winning three versus the Spurs on Wednesday. He's stepped up his production lately by averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last nine games. The key is that he averaged 33 minutes during that stretch compared to his season average of 30. With Hamidou Diallo (groin) out, Dort is once again primed for plenty of playing time.

Forward to Avoid

OG Anunoby, TOR vs. HOU ($22): It was good to see Anunoby log 36 minutes Wednesday, which was the most he's seen in a contest since returning from injury. However, he only scored a modest 29.2 Yahoo points against a solid defensive team in the Heat. Anunoby now has to face a Rockets' side with the sixth-best defensive rating in the league, which doesn't exactly make him an appealing option.

CENTERS

Clint Capela, ATL at OKC ($35): The Thunder have already ruled out Al Horford for rest, which leaves Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby to battle with Capela. That's a significant mismatch. Don't worry about Capela only recording nine points and nine rebounds against the Celtics on Wednesday as he only played 21 minutes due to the lopsided score. Prior to that matchup, he had produced seven straight double-doubles while averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds during that stretch.

Montrezl Harrell, LAL vs. POR ($20): The Lakers were smoked by the Jazz on Wednesday, which left Harrell to only play 22 minutes. He still contributed 16 points and six rebounds. Since Anthony Davis (calf) went down, Harrell has averaged 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds across five games. His expanded role in the Lakers' offense could set him up to thrive against the Blazers, who enter with the second-worst defensive rating.

Center to Avoid

James Wiseman, GS vs. CHA ($15): The Warriors finally have some depth at center again with Wiseman and Kevon Looney recently returning from injuries. Wiseman has resumed his role off the bench logging 16 and 18 minutes, respectively, since returning. He played fewer than 20 minutes in three of four games prior to suffering an injury, so expect him to continue to see limited minutes tonight.