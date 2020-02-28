Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

We have a busy night in the NBA on Friday with 10 games on the schedule. With so many options to sift through on Yahoo, let's get right to it and highlight some players to consider for your entry, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, UTA vs. WAS ($30): This is a favorable matchup to be targeting players on the Jazz since the Wizards have allowed the most points per game in the league. Mitchell enters as the club's top scorer, so he stands out as one of the most appealing options. He's also playing well, having scored at least 39.9 Yahoo points in four of the last five games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evan Fournier, ORL vs. MIN ($22): The Timberwolves might not be as bad as the Wizards, but they aren't far behind considering they've allowed the fourth-most points per game. Enter Fournier, who is currently on pace to set career-highs in points per game (19) and usage rate (24.5 percent). His contributions outside of the scoring column sometimes leave a lot to be desired, but he's cheap enough to warrant considering based on this matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Devonte' Graham, CHA at TOR ($24): After a couple of dreadful performances, the Hornets gave Graham the night off Tuesday against the Pacers. It might have done him some good since he scored 21 points against the Knicks on Wednesday. However, consider the opponent. Things will likely be much different for him against the Raptors, who have posted the second-best defensive rating. Don't be surprised if Graham struggles to score again in this contest.

FORWARDS

Aaron Gordon, ORL vs. MIN ($32): The Magic normally have a tough time scoring, but they've put up at least 115 points in four of their last five games. Gordon has been a big reason for their boost in offense, averaging 22.6 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and 1.6 blocks during that span. His price is climbing, but is still very appealing considering how hot he is right now and the Timberwolves' defensive struggles.

Story continues

Cam Reddish, ATL vs. BKN ($11): Since the Hawks have nothing left to play for, it looks like they are going to try and use Reddish more down the stretch. Coming out of the All-Star break, he's logged at least 31 minutes in three of their four games. Reddish has also averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks across 11 games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season, so he could provide significant value if he gets an extended run Friday.

Forward to Avoid

Troy Brown Jr., WAS at UTA ($16): As the Wizards get healthy, they have become less reliant on Brown off the bench. He's only averaged 19 minutes across their last six games, which left him to score 25.3 Yahoo points or fewer five times. With no reason to believe that Brown will receive a spike in minutes for this game, it's difficult to justify adding him to your entry.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. DET ($36): Ayton has produced some monster stat lines lately, scoring at least 50.4 Yahoo points in five of his last eight games. With Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) now on the shelf, the Suns will likely have to rely even more on Ayton, Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio on the offensive end. The Pistons don't have much talent left up front, which is part of the reason why Ayton torched them for 56.4 Yahoo points earlier this month. Expect them to also have a difficult time slowing him down this time around.

Gorgui Dieng, MEM vs. SAC ($15): The Grizzlies are dealing with injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quadriceps), which has forced Dieng to take on an expanded role. He quickly chipped in with two double-doubles, but struggled with just 10 points and two rebounds Wednesday. However, it should be noted he only played 19 minutes in that contest because it was against the Rockets, who exclusively deploy small lineups. With the Kings taking a more traditional approach, Dieng should once again be a threat to at least approach a double-double while adding steals and blocks.

Center to Avoid

Steven Adams, OKC at MIL ($27): Adams has been playing well lately, but this isn't a great matchup. He's going to have to chase Brook Lopez around the perimeter and the Bucks have allowed the fourth-fewest Yahoo points per game to opposing centers. Adams isn't that cheap anymore because of his recent run of success. So if you've been riding his hot hand during that stretch, this might be the right time to go in another direction.