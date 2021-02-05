Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

Friday's nine-game slate should be a fun one. Among the exciting matchups is the Nets hosting the Raptors and the Celtics facing the Clippers. Let's try to capitalize on the busy night by winning some cash on Yahoo. Here are some players who could help you in that effort, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR at BKN ($37): VanVleet was basically automatic against the Magic on Tuesday by going 17-for-23 from the field - including 11-for-14 from behind the arc - and 9-for-9 from the charity stripe for 54 points while chipping in with three steals and three blocks. He's scored at least 42 Yahoo points in five of his last six games and offers an excellent opportunity to stay hot against a Nets' team with the league's fifth-worst defensive rating.

Theo Maledon, OKC vs. MIN ($14): Maledon may have only scored six points against the Rockets on Wednesday, but there was a lot to be encouraged about moving forward. He attempted 12 shots, so it's not as if he wasn't involved in the offense and also logged 36 minutes. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and George Hill (thumb) will be out again, so expect Maledon to be on the floor a lot.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, LAC vs. BOS ($17): Jackson has been starting for the Clippers with Patrick Beverley (knee) out, but he's still logged 26 minutes or fewer in three of the last four games. He was held scoreless by the Cavaliers on Wednesday and only has a total of 13 assists over those four contests. As long as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy, Jackson's production should remain limited.

FORWARDS

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. WAS ($39): The same two teams faced off Wednesday in what was a surprise victory for the Wizards. Butler did his best to try and help the Heat win by finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and a steal. He's scored at least 45.1 Yahoo points in all three games since departing the league's health and safety protocols and could once again thrive given the Wizards enter with the second-worst defensive rating.

Miles Bridges, CHA vs. UTA ($15): Injuries continue to be a problem for the Hornets, who will be missing PJ Washington (foot) for the second straight game. Bridges started with him out Wednesday against the Sixers and finished with 30.1 Yahoo points across 32 minutes. Despite this being a tough matchup against a solid defensive team, Bridges should play enough to at least be worth considering at this salary.

Forward to Avoid

Blake Griffin, DET at PHO ($18): Griffin has had the occasional big performance, but he's generally struggled only averaging 25.9 Yahoo points per game. He's been even worse of late having scored 20.5 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last five. This could be a matchup where he provides another muted stat line given the Suns have the seventh-best defensive rating.

CENTERS

Nikola Vucevic, ORL vs. CHI ($41): The Magic already rely on Vucevic a lot for production, but they need even more from him now that Aaron Gordon (ankle) is out. In the first game that Gordon missed Tuesday, Vucevic produced 21 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. With the Bulls often playing small because of the absence of Wendell Carter Jr. (quadriceps), Vucevic has a chance to dominate.

Thaddeus Young, CHI at ORL ($20): Young has been the player the Bulls often turn to when they go small. He's been huge for them lately, averaging 13 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals across the last four games. Otto Porter Jr. (back) has also been ruled out for this game, which makes Young even more appealing.

Center to Avoid

Serge Ibaka, LAC vs. BOS ($18): Ibaka has proven to be a key offseason addition for the Clippers, especially after they lost Montrezl Harrell. His overall production is down with averages of 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game and is only averaging 9.4 shot attempts, a trend that is likely to continue based on the Clippers' depth. Young is available at a similar salary and carries a much larger role within the Bulls' offense right now, so it might be best to roll with him over Ibaka.