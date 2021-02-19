Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

Despite a couple of postponements, we still have nine games on the schedule Friday. Let's get right down to business and highlight some of the top players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR at MIN ($36): VanVleet struggled from the field Thursday against the Bucks by shooting 5-for-15 on his way to 17 points. Still, his contributions in other areas propelled him to 39 Yahoo points. With Kyle Lowry (ankle) expected to miss his second straight game, VanVleet should offer a high floor against a Timberwolves' team with the league's seventh-worst defensive rating.

Theo Maledon, OKC at MIL ($14): After missing four straight while in the health and safety protocols, Maledon only logged 28 minutes in his return Tuesday against the Blazers. However, he was bumped up to 34 minutes Wednesday and scored 26 Yahoo points along the way. Maledon has averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers across eight contests as a starter, making him a potential bargain at this salary.

Guard to Avoid

Hamidou Diallo, OKC at MIL ($26): When the Thunder were recently missing both Maledon and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they relied on Diallo to play more and provide more production on the offensive end. He put forth some impressive stat lines, which increased his salary significantly. However, with both players back Wednesday, Diallo only scored 15.6 Yahoo points across 20 minutes. His salary doesn't reflect his current role now that the Thunder's depth has improved.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. ATL ($42): Has Tatum broken out of his recent shooting slump? He showed promising signs against these same Hawks on Wednesday by shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 10-for-11 from the charity stripe on his way to 35 points. The Hawks have not been the same defensively since De'Andre Hunter (knee) went down and now have the 10th-worst defensive rating. If Tatum has indeed righted the ship, another monster stat line could be coming.

Cedi Osman, CLE vs. DEN ($12): The Cavaliers are going to be very thin up front for this game. Not only have they benched Andre Drummond while they try to trade him, but Kevin Love (calf), Larry Nance Jr. (finger) and Taurean Prince (ankle) have all been ruled out. All four players also sat out Monday against the Warriors, which contributed to Osman scoring 36 Yahoo points across 35 minutes. Look for him to play a lot in this contest as well.

Forward to Avoid

OG Anunoby, TOR at MIN ($22): Anunoby has been quiet in two matchups since returning from injury by scoring 27.9 and 22.9 Yahoo points, respectively. He didn't play more than 27 minutes in either game and now the Raptors will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back set. It wouldn't be a surprise to also see Anunoby play limited minutes in this game.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. CHI ($49): The Bulls do have Wendell Carter Jr. back from injury, but he's not exactly a powerful center. This could be an epic mismatch against Embiid, who recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks in his lone matchup against the Bulls last season. Also working in Embiid's favor is that the Bulls and Sixers have played at the third-fastest and fourth-fastest paces in the league, respectively.

Willy Hernangomez, NO vs. PHO ($12): Steven Adams has been trying to battle through an ankle injury lately, but it looks like he won't take the floor tonight since he's listed as doubtful. Hernangomez could move into the starting five considering he's averaged 9.7 points and 8.5 rebounds across his last six games. Facing the Suns isn't exactly a great matchup, but the potential for added playing time makes Hernangomez intriguing in tournament play at such a cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Serge Ibaka, LAC vs. UTA ($18): The Jazz put the clamps on Ibaka Wednesday by holding him to 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field, He also grabbed only four rebounds across 21 minutes. With Rudy Gobert in the middle, the Jazz are sporting the second-best defensive rating. On a night with so many viable options, there's no need to consider taking a chance on Ibaka.