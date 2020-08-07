Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

We have another full day of NBA action with six games on the schedule Friday. Five of them will make up the main slate on Yahoo, which starts at 4:00 PM EST. Here are some players to consider for your entry, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR vs. BOS ($30): The one thing you can usually count on with VanVleet is that he is going to play a lot. He's averaged 36 minutes a game this season and has logged at least 40 minutes in two of the Raptors' three games inside the bubble. He's scored at least 38.5 Yahoo points in all three contests thanks to heavy playing time. Despite the Celtics posing a tough defense, VanVleet has produced at least 44.1 Yahoo points in two of three matchups against them this season.

Shake Milton, PHI vs. ORL ($11): The Sixers suffered a tough blow Thursday with the news Ben Simmons (kneecap) will be out indefinitely. While there is a chance he comes back at some point during the playoffs, it seems like he's going to at least be out for the rest of the regular season. That means more minutes and ball handling responsibilities for Milton, who averaged 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals during an eight-game stretch that Simmons missed earlier in the campaign.

Guard to Avoid

Dillon Brooks, MEM vs. OKC ($18): Brooks is all about scoring. He's averaged a career-high 15.8 points per game, but has only supplemented that with 3.3 rebounds, two assists and 0.9 steals. Brooks' reliance on the scoring column to provide value could end up being his downfall against the Thunder, who enter with the league's eighth-best defensive rating.

FORWARDS

Brandon Ingram, NO vs. WAS ($32): This has the potential to be a high-scoring affair with both the Pelicans and the Wizards ranked inside the top-five in the league in pace of play. The Wizards also sport the NBA's worst defensive rating, which makes Ingram especially appealing. He's become one of the focal points of the Pelicans' offense, averaging 17.8 points per game to go along with a 28.3 percent usage rate. Not only is Ingram scoring in bunches, but he's also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and one steal.

Troy Brown Jr., WAS at NO ($19): Staying in this game, Brown is a player to target for the Wizards. With Bradley Beal (shoulder) out, they have relied on Brown to play more. He's logged at least 31 minutes in each of the last three outings and has averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists across four total games inside the bubble. While Brown's price is climbing, it's still reasonable given his ability to contribute in so many different areas.

Forward to Avoid

Norman Powell, TOR vs. BOS ($18): Powell hasn't seen a ton of playing time in Orlando, logging 24 minutes or fewer in two of three games. He hasn't counted more than 16.4 Yahoo points in any of those three contests and could continue to see fewer scoring opportunities with the Raptors enjoying their full compliment of players. Add in this tough defensive matchup and Powell is too risky.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. ORL ($50): Embiid hasn't skipped a beat since the league resumed, averaging 32.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks. He's averaged a whopping 20 field goal attempts per game during that stretch and should continue to be extremely busy with Simmons on the sidelines. No need to overthink this one.

Thomas Bryant, WAS at NO ($25): If you want to fade Embiid and save some money at center, Bryant is a great option. With so few quality scoring options left around him, Bryant has averaged 19.8 points across the last four games. Not only that, but he's also averaged 10.3 rebounds, two assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks. Bryant is locked into a heavy workload for however long the Wizards remain alive, so expect him to once again provide a high floor.

Center to Avoid

Daniel Theis, BOS at TOR ($20): Theis is already a limited contributor given his 14.7 percent usage rate. This matchup against Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka isn't likely to make things any better. On the strength of that defensive duo, the Raptors have allowed the third-fewest Yahoo points per game to opposing centers. Bryant is not much more expensive, so there's no need to take a chance by adding Theis to your lineup.