Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

There are no day games in baseball Tuesday, leaving us with a packed 15-game slate in DFS. With so many options to sift through, let's get right to it and highlight some of the best pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitching Overview

Among the big names set to take the mound is Chris Paddack ($54) against the Giants. After mowing down the league through his first seven starts, he's hit a bit of a wall. Over his last four outings, he's allowed 17 runs (13 earned) in 20 innings. However, it should be noted that he faced the Dodgers, Yankees and Phillies during that stretch. The Giants have the second-lowest OPS (.651) in baseball, so this is a prime opportunity for Paddack to get back on track.

There are a couple of intriguing cheaper pitchers to target for this slate. The first is John Means ($41), who has emerged as arguably the best starter on the Orioles staff. He's allowed more than three earned runs in a start only one time all season and has even allowed exactly one earned run in seven of his 10 starts. His opponent will be a Blue Jays team that has the third-lowest OPS (.662), leaving him with a chance to provide value.

The Tigers haven't had much go right this season, but the performance of Spencer Turnbull ($42) has been one of their few bright spots. He had only made two starts at Triple-A before making his big league debut last year and now he's been locked into their starting rotation right out of the gate. His ERA checks in at 3.01 and his FIP is also excellent at 3.80. While he doesn't provide much in the strikeout department, he's only allowed six home runs across 71.2 innings. Since he'll be facing a Royals team that is in the bottom-third of the league in runs scored and OPS, he's another cheaper pitcher to consider.

Key Values/Chalk

Since being reinserted into the starting rotation, Ariel Jurado has allowed seven runs and recorded 15 strikeouts across 18.1 innings in three starts. His last two outings came against the Royals and Orioles, so facing the Red Sox at Fenway Park figures to be a much tougher task. Rafael Devers ($21) has a .372 wOBA against right-handed pitchers this year, making him one of the top Red Sox to target.

The Pirates will be facing Mike Foltynewicz for the second time in a week after he held them to three runs across six innings in his last start. He did allow two home runs in that contest, increasing his total to 15 allowed over 44.1 innings this season. With how homer prone he's been on the mound, Josh Bell ($27) jumps off the page as someone to target. Colin Moran ($20) is also a viable option after he launched five homers over his last 12 games.

The Rockies will be playing at Coors Field for their matchup against the Cubs, so they should be a popular option. With left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound, Nolan Arenado ($26) and Trevor Story ($27) are by far the two best players to target. Arenado has a 150 wRC+ against lefties for his career and Story is right behind him with a 147 wRC+.

Stacks

Twins vs. Mike Leake (Mariners)

Nelson Cruz (OF - $18), Max Kepler (OF - $22), Mitch Garver (C - $22)

The Twins have hit the second-most home runs (125) in baseball, so this could get ugly for Leake, who has allowed 18 home runs across 81.2 innings. Cruz has homered in four straight games, making it hard to resist adding him to your entry. Kepler is also breaking out in the power department with a .273 ISO this season. Garver has emerged as one of the best offensive catchers in fantasy, posting a .376 ISO and a .451 wOBA.

Nationals vs. Manny Banuelos (White Sox)

Anthony Rendon (3B - $24), Trea Turner (SS - $16), Brian Dozier (2B - $16)

The White Sox starting rotation leaves a lot to be desired outside of Lucas Giolito. Banuelos was skipped the last time through the rotation, but he is expected to make his return against the Nationals. Rendon has a career .381 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, so he should be a popular option. Dozier is also worth considering now that he's started to heat up. After a miserable start, he is 14-for-40 (.350) with three home runs and five doubles over his last 13 games.

Cubs vs. Peter Lambert (Rockies)

Anthony Rizzo (1B - $25), Kyle Schwarber (OF - $22), Carlos Gonzalez (OF - $9)

Lambert made his major league debut last week against these same Cubs and came through with flying colors, allowing one run and recording nine strikeouts across seven innings. His performance was surprising considering he had a 4.91 FIP and a 1.31 WHIP at Triple-A. Now that he has to make his first start at hitter-friendly Coors Field, don't shy away from the Cubs just because they struggled against him last time. Rizzo and Schwarber bring plenty of power upside to this stack while Gonzalez is one of the better cost-effective options to consider when you factor in the success he had at Coors Field when playing for the Rockies.