Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

Baseball rebounds from a quiet Monday with a full 15-game slate Tuesday. With so many options to consider, let's get right to it and discuss some of the better players to target while crafting your Yahoo lineup.

Pitching Overview

He may not receive a ton of headlines, but Charlie Morton ($57) has been as good as it gets for the Rays. His 2.43 ERA is backed by a 2.91 FIP and a 1.05 WHIP. He misses a ton of bats with his 29.9 percent strikeout rate and he's only given up seven home runs over 100 innings. With a matchup against the Orioles' lackluster lineup on tap, expect to see Morton included in a lot of lineups.

Another pitcher in a favorable spot to shine is Trevor Bauer ($52) against the Royals. He just faced them in his last start, allowing one run and recording 12 strikeouts over 6.2 innings. While he's not having the best of seasons, he has the ability to dominate a lineup anytime he steps onto the mound. It might be hard for him to duplicate his lofty strikeout total from the last time these two teams met, but Bauer still carries plenty of upside.

For those looking to save a few bucks at pitcher, Matt Strahm ($36) is a viable option against the Giants. He's hit a bit of a rough patch lately, allowing 21 runs across 18.2 innings in his last four starts. He's even allowed exactly two home runs in each of his last six outings. With that being said, this is a great matchup for him considering the Giants have the third-lowest OPS (.674) in baseball. This might be a risk worth taking in tournament play.

Key Values/Chalk

With the Orioles deciding to push back Dylan Bundy, Asher Wojceichowski will be called up from Triple-A to start. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.61 ERA across 15 starts in the minors, but he has a 5.80 FIP, so he's not exactly thriving. Loading up on the Rays left-handed power bats might be the way to go here, putting Austin Meadows ($11), Brandon Lowe ($16) and Ji-Man Choi ($15) all in play.

Trent Thornton might be having one of the better seasons among the Blue Jays' starting pitchers, but that's not saying much. He hasn't exactly been pitching well with his 4.47 FIP and 1.45 WHIP, leaving the Red Sox with some upside for this slate. One player that stands out is Rafael Devers ($21), who is 27-for-61 (.443) with three home runs and eight doubles over his last 15 games.

It's not hard to make an argument for deploying the Dodgers on any given night. They have plenty of talented hitters in their lineup, which has helped them produce the second-highest OPS (.820) in baseball. Expect them to take advantage of Taylor Clarke, who has a 6.04 FIP and a 1.51 WHIP through his first nine appearances with the Diamondbacks. Lefties have a .407 wOBA against him, so look for Cody Bellinger ($25) and Max Muncy ($26) to be included in plenty of entries.

Stacks

Astros vs. German Marquez (Rockies)

George Springer (OF - $25), Yordan Alvarez (OF - $27), Jose Altuve (2B- $14)

Throw a potent Astros lineup into Coors Field and the results could be wonderful for DFS. Marquez has a 3.30 FIP on the road this season, but a 4.24 FIP at home. The Astros won't have the benefit of the DH, so keep an eye on the lineup card to see if Alvarez is playing the field. If not, Josh Reddick ($18) is also a viable option. While Altuve's season has been marred by injury, he's showing signs of life by hitting 13-for-39 (.333) with a home run and three doubles across his last nine games.

Padres vs. Tyler Beede (Giants)

Manny Machado (3B - $27), Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS - $27), Eric Hosmer (1B - $21)

Beede put up some impressive numbers at Triple-A this season, but he's been a disaster in the big leagues with a 6.45 ERA and a 5.85 FIP. When you have a 1.86 WHIP and allow 1.7 HR/9, the results aren't going to be pretty. This talented trio is firing on all cylinders right now for the Padres, especially Machado since he has 10 home runs and six doubles across his last 16 games.

Yankees vs. Zack Wheeler (Mets)

DJ LeMahieu (3B - $27), Aaron Hicks (OF - $17), Didi Gregorius (OF - $13)

After destroying the Red Sox pitching staff in London, the Yankees now face their crosstown rivals at Citi Field. This is the second time they will take on Wheeler, who they lit up for nine runs (five earned) over 4.2 innings the last time around. The Yankees won't have the benefit of the DH, but they could still do plenty of damage in this game. LeMahieu stands out as one of the top players to target since he is 29-for-57 (.509) with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored during his current 13-game hitting streak. Gregorius is hot, as well, with four straight multi-hit games.