Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

Baseball starts out the week with a whimper Monday with only four games on the schedule, three of which will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. That doesn't leave us with many options to choose from, but that doesn't mean you can't emerge victorious. Here are some players to consider while creating your entry.

Pitching Overview

The pitcher that immediately stands out as the one who should be the most popular is Aaron Nola ($47) against the Padres. The Padres have arguably the worst lineup out of the six teams in action and have struck out the third-most times (581) in the league. Despite not being able to duplicate his stellar numbers from last year, Nola still has a very respectable 3.75 xFIP to go along with a 26.2 percent strikeout rate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It gets pretty dicey after Nola. Walker Buehler ($46) will take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona, which will be his second time facing them this season. The first time, the Diamondbacks got to him for five runs across three innings. Still, he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts, so he's someone to at least have on your radar.

If you feel like taking a risk in tournament play, Wade LeBlanc ($25) could be an option at such a cheap price. He's certainly not pitching well with his 6.99 ERA, although his xFIP is a little better at 5.21. However, the Astros' lineup isn't nearly as imposing right now with George Springer (hamstring), Carlos Correa (ribs) and Jose Altuve (hamstring) all on the shelf. Even one of their top backups in Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) is sidelined. The Mariners will be deploying an opener, but with LeBlanc expected to pitch the bulk of the innings, he could provide value.

Key Values/Chalk

Story continues

If you don't take a chance on LeBlanc, then there are a few Astros hitters that could provide significant returns. Alex Bregman ($27) should be the highest owned option on the team based on his tremendous upside and his career 151 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers. Myles Straw ($7) certainly made an impression with three hits and three steals against the A's on Sunday, making him someone to at least consider at such a cheap price.

Even though I do like Buehler, the Diamondbacks have some dangerous hitters to consider if you don't have him in your lineup. Ketel Marte ($19) could be a steal at his price considering he is 18-for-47 (.383) with five home runs during his current 10-game hitting streak. Eduardo Escobar ($22) has also been extremely productive by hitting 27-for-90 (.300) with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs scored over his last 20 games.

Stacks

Phillies vs. Eric Lauer (Padres)

Rhys Hoskins (1B - $18), Andrew McCutchen (OF - $20), Scott Kingery (OF - $12)

Despite Hoskins being the most expensive first baseman, his price tag is very reasonable. He's mashed left-handed pitching to the tune of a 162 wRC+ this year. McCutchen has also hit lefties well in his career and is swinging a hot bat right now, in general, by hitting 13-for-43 (.302) with four home runs and five doubles over his last 11 games. The Phillies helped bolster their outfield by adding Jay Bruce over the weekend, but expect Kingery to get the start with a lefty on the mound.

Mariners vs. Corbin Martin (Astros)

Daniel Vogelbach (1B - $14), Domingo Santana (OF - $15), Mitch Haniger (OF - $16)

The Mariners are already reportedly in fire sale mode, so Bruce might not be the only veteran who gets dealt. His departure does free up a bit of a logjam at DH, with that spot and first base being filled by Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion moving forward. Martin has allowed six home runs in 16.1 innings, making Vogelbach an intriguing option with his power upside. The same can be said for Haniger, who has managed to record a .245 ISO despite his struggles in the batting average department. Santana strikes out a ton, but he's recorded a 117 wRC+ now that he's playing every day again.

Dodgers vs. Robbie Ray (Diamondbacks)

Cody Bellinger (OF - $25), Enrique Hernandez (OF - $11), Chris Taylor (OF - $15)

Bellinger has a 184 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this year, so fading him against Ray isn't necessary. The Dodgers do have a lot of lefties in their lineup, though, so Hernandez and Taylor might be two of the better options to pair with Bellinger. In particular, Hernandez has a career .361 wOBA versus southpaws.