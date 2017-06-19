Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

PITCHER
Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. NYM ($63): It’s no surprise given the matchups, but I’m going heavy on pitching for Monday. Even in a mediocre outing last time out with only four strikeouts, Kershaw had 21.8 fantasy points. It’s hard to see that happening again as the Mets are one of the worst teams in the league against lefties with a .294 wOBA and 21.6 percent K rate. Kershaw is in a good spot to hit 30 fantasy points for the 10th time this season.
Jon Lester, CHC vs. SD ($46): Speaking of mowing down the Mets, Lester did just that last start with 10 Ks and only one run allowed. While he hasn’t been as consistent as Kershaw, his upside can’t be matched by many due to his 24.8 percent K rate. That’ll come into play against the Padres as San Diego is last in MLB with a .280 wOBA and subpar 24.5 percent K rate against lefties. Keep an eye on the rain in Chicago, but early signs point to it ending before game time.
CATCHER
Matt Wieters, WAS at MIA ($9): As a cheap option Wieters makes a ton of sense, especially if you go with high-end pitchers. Wieters has been much better against lefties this season with a .421 wOBA and .300 ISO. Justin Nicolino is unproven and is coming off the 10-day DL after a finger injury. In 57.1 innings last year, he allowed a .359 wOBA and 5.33 xFIP against righties.
FIRST BASE
Kendrys Morales, TOR at TEX ($18): It’s still not clear what exactly 32-year-old rookie Austin Bibens-Dirkx can do, so I’ll take one of the few healthy lefties/switch hitters on the Jays against him. In limited duty (11.2 IP), Bibens-Dirkx has a 6.5 percent K rate against lefties and that’s where Morales comes in. Morales has a .321 wOBA and .220 ISO against righties and with three homers in his last four games, I’m hoping that success continues.
SECOND BASE
Rougned Odor, TEX vs. TOR ($14): There was a time when Marco Estrada was cruising and that time is not now. The righty has given up 17 runs in his last three starts and hasn’t made it four innings in two of those. Odor doesn’t have amazing numbers, but he’s been better in June (he's hit safely in 11 of last 13) and still has a solid .319 wOBA and .250 ISO against righties for the season.
THIRD BASE
Kyle Seager, SEA vs. DET ($14): The Tigers are questionably bringing Anibal Sanchez back up and starting him Monday, which is all the reason I need to roster Mariners. Sanchez wasn’t good in limited appearances earlier this year (6.19 xFIP vs. lefties) and the same goes for 2016. Seager has hit righties well with a .325 wOBA and he’ll hope to stay hot after a three-hit performance Sunday.
SHORTSTOP
Brandon Crawford, SF at ATL ($14): I wrote about Crawford a couple days ago and he ended up resting, so I’ll talk about him again. While he’s not at Coors Field anymore, R.A. Dickey hasn’t instilled much confidence on the mound this season. The knuckleballer is allowing a .351 wOBA and 5.66 xFIP to lefties, which doesn’t work well with a 10.1 percent K rate.
OUTFIELD
Michael Taylor, WAS at MIA ($16): I already recommended Wieters so Taylor will be my second cheap player from the Nationals. While his sample is small (40 at-bats), he has a .365 wOBA against lefties and will get plenty of favorable pitches in this lineup. Nicolino could have a tough day going against one of the better offenses in the league against lefties with a team .333 wOBA.
Carlos Beltran, HOU at OAK ($15): It’s somewhat of a surprise Daniel Gossett is getting another start for Oakland given that he was crushed for six runs by the Marlins in his MLB debut. With that, I’m grabbing a cheaper Houston player in Beltran that has more success against righties with a .313 wOBA and .214 ISO.
Ben Gamel, SEA vs. DET ($14): Gamel is in cruise control and Sanchez isn’t slowing him down. Gamel has hit safely in 20 of the last 21 games and has a healthy .387 wOBA against righties. In 11 relief appearances, Sanchez was lit up for 21 runs in 21 innings and it’s unlikely making him a starter will turn him into the solid option he was a few years ago.
