Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks This Week: The John Deere Classic

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the PGA “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000. Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value PGA DFS picks based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins, and two different fantasy golf lineup variations for making your PGA picks this week at the John Deere Classic.

Transparency Corner

Right or wrong, it is important to keep track of how the picks performed the week prior. Here are the players and my corresponding lineup from the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Hank Lebioda (fourth)

Beau Hossler (25th)

Kramer Hickok (58th)

Top Three Value Picks for The John Deere Classic

Seamus Power ($23)

One of the best runs of recent form in all of golf, Power has had four starts in a row with finishes inside the top 18 and has all but assured himself a full-time job for next year. Another top-10 would fully secure that, and he is coming in at a great value salary of $23 this week. In those four weeks Power played well from all facets of his game, not relying upon just one strength.

Doug Ghim ($27)

Ghim’s iron game has never been a problem; it is the short game that is. But given that his salary is still below $30, he presents a great pivot point in the lineup while still providing salary flexibility. He is not the ideal candidate for a low-scoring event, but his iron play has been so good that it is only a matter of time before the short game catches up.

Kevin Tway ($20)

It has been a bit of an odd year for Tway, as he did not play for the latter part of two months, from Feb. 4 to April 15. Since then, he has been able to make four cuts in seven tries, including last week’s tie for 14th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has been able to gain strokes with his putter the last three weeks, and that is typically the crutch of his game. Having the confidence of last week and a solid run of form, Tway should be able to outperform his minimum salary by midday Saturday.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-Ins

Sungjae Im ($47)

Brian Harman ($42)

Russell Henley ($41)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

Going with all three of the top values this week opens room for any three-stack of golfers if fading Daniel Berger. For those keen to roster Berger this week, the salary flexibility of these three should be advantageous when making a balanced lineup.

Conservative Build

Anyone that is not quite ready to buy into Tway can fade him and use a bit more salary to get Troy Merritt. Merritt has been superb as of late, falling just short of winning last week in Detroit.

