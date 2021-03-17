Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Honda Classic

Jason Rouslin
·3 min read
PGA DFS Picks for The Honda Classic Yahoo Cup
PGA DFS Picks for The Honda Classic Yahoo Cup

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? Then I have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000.

Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins, and then I will finish it off with two different lineup variations of how to start building your lineups this week.

New to PGA DFS? Awesemo is the only site with projections from the No. 1 daily fantasy player in the world. We also have loads of free content, including grades, rankings, leverage scores, and comprehensive articles like The Winning Element. Come visit the Awesemo PGA Home Page for all our FREE content.

Top Three Values for The Honda Classic

Brandon Wu ($25)

The young stars of the game have made a huge impact in recent times, and Wu has competed against the best of them before they got their big breaks on tour. He earned enough points in his limited starts to get status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but then COVID hit and pushed back his season. At the very least, he gained status in alternate-field events based on his play on that tour last year. One of those events was the Puerto Rico Open a few weeks ago, where he finished in the top-10. That got him into this week. Wu is already in the field for next week, so a good two-week stretch will allow him to join his friends on the biggest stage in professional golf.

Luke List ($21)

List’s best-ever finish at a PGA Tour event was a second place at this very tournament in 2018, and that saw similar conditions as expected this week. Given his pricing, this is a perfect spot to take advantage of List again. His form isn’t that far off even though he’s on back-to-back missed cuts here this week. Before that he was having a string of good golf, including a top-10. Similar conditions to 2018 and his decent feel should lead to a solid week for List here in Palm Beach.

Doug Ghim ($20)

The last two Sundays haven’t gone as planned, but at least Ghim was in the mix. It is only a matter of time before those triples become pars and the Sunday rounds get better. Unlike some others that are at similar pricing this week, Ghim has been playing well for three days at a time, and at min salary, that’s all we need in a tournament like this. I sense he will turn in a good fourth round soon enough. Awesemo’s industry leading projections have Ghim ranked as one of the top values this week, at a very affordable salary.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-Ins

  • Sungjae Im ($46)

  • Brendan Steele ($35)

  • Shane Lowry ($30)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

If you fancy trying to get Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann, this is the build to go. It virtually opens up any set of three golfers you would like to pair together this week.

Conservative Build

Taking Wu and Ghim with Shane Lowry is a bit more of a balanced build that does not rely on two minimum-salary golfers to make the cut. Both this and the aggressive strategy should yield good results.

The post Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Honda Classic appeared first on Awesemo.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo DFS Golf: The Honda Classic

    Shane Lowry shouldn't be bothered by the conditions this week, and that helps him land a spot among Bryce Danielson's golfers to go after in the next contests on Yahoo.

  • Honda Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National.

  • Tiger Woods discharged from hospital, recovering at home after car accident

    Tiger Woods' road to recovery has reached home.

  • The Honda Classic 2021 Preview

    The Florida Swing concludes at The Honda Classic 2021 at PGA National (Champion). How players fare this week at the ‘Bear Trap' from holes No. 15 to No. 17 could likely decide the tournament, as since 2007, this three-hole stretch has played as the fourth toughest on the PGA TOUR.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

    Bradley Beal leads the Wizards into a matchup against the Kings' league-worst defense as part of a loaded Wednesday night slate.

  • Honda Classic 2021 matchups and prop bet predictions

    These matchups and prop bet predictions for the PGA Tour's 2021 Honda Classic caught our eye.

  • Honda Classic field by the rankings

    Check out the field at the Honda Classic by the Golfweek/Sagarins and Official World Golf Rankings.

  • Honda Classic media room now Tim Rosaforte Media Center

    Tim Rosaforte won’t be covering the Honda Classic, but his presence in the media center will still be felt, this week and beyond.

  • Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks

    Ciro Immobile has struggled to find the back of the net recently, but RotoWire's Schuyler Redpath explains why fantasy players should still consider the Lazio striker for Wednesday's two-game UCL slate.

  • Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Several prominent players at the March Madness basketball tournament took aim at the NCAA on social media Wednesday, demanding changes to how they are allowed to be compensated in the latest organized display of power by college athletes. Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among those pushing for NCAA reforms with the hashtag (hash)NotNCAAProperty. The athletes, who are staying at hotels a short walk from NCAA headquarters in downtown Indy, are urging the association to allow them to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances.

  • Lions' trade for Rams DT Michael Brockers creates potentially awkward Jared Goff reunion

    Michael Brockers was excited to have Matthew Stafford as his quarterback over Goff. And now ... whoops.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Reports: Chiefs sign Kyle Long after 1-year retirement to bolster protection for Patrick Mahomes

    Long retired after playing just four games in the 2019 season and his signing comes after the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney earlier in the week.

  • Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleashes Premier League goal of the season, then gets red-carded (video)

    If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.

  • Report: Cardinals signing WR A.J. Green to 1-year deal

    A.J. Green is leaving Cincy after 10 seasons to hook up with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.