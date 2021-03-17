Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Honda Classic

PGA DFS Picks for The Honda Classic Yahoo Cup

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? Then I have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000.

Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins, and then I will finish it off with two different lineup variations of how to start building your lineups this week.

Top Three Values for The Honda Classic

Brandon Wu ($25)

The young stars of the game have made a huge impact in recent times, and Wu has competed against the best of them before they got their big breaks on tour. He earned enough points in his limited starts to get status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but then COVID hit and pushed back his season. At the very least, he gained status in alternate-field events based on his play on that tour last year. One of those events was the Puerto Rico Open a few weeks ago, where he finished in the top-10. That got him into this week. Wu is already in the field for next week, so a good two-week stretch will allow him to join his friends on the biggest stage in professional golf.

List’s best-ever finish at a PGA Tour event was a second place at this very tournament in 2018, and that saw similar conditions as expected this week. Given his pricing, this is a perfect spot to take advantage of List again. His form isn’t that far off even though he’s on back-to-back missed cuts here this week. Before that he was having a string of good golf, including a top-10. Similar conditions to 2018 and his decent feel should lead to a solid week for List here in Palm Beach.

Doug Ghim ($20)

The last two Sundays haven’t gone as planned, but at least Ghim was in the mix. It is only a matter of time before those triples become pars and the Sunday rounds get better. Unlike some others that are at similar pricing this week, Ghim has been playing well for three days at a time, and at min salary, that’s all we need in a tournament like this. I sense he will turn in a good fourth round soon enough. Awesemo’s industry leading projections have Ghim ranked as one of the top values this week, at a very affordable salary.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-Ins

Sungjae Im ($46)

Brendan Steele ($35)

Shane Lowry ($30)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

If you fancy trying to get Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann, this is the build to go. It virtually opens up any set of three golfers you would like to pair together this week.

Conservative Build

Taking Wu and Ghim with Shane Lowry is a bit more of a balanced build that does not rely on two minimum-salary golfers to make the cut. Both this and the aggressive strategy should yield good results.

