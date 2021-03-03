Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jason Rouslin
·4 min read
Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? Then I have a perfect solution for you. This year Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 Freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000. While we may have missed four weeks of competition, not to worry; as part of the Yahoo Cup rules, you get to drop your lowest eight scores. That will come in handy as we start our track to become the Yahoo Cup Champion.

Given the fact that we are starting a tad behind the rest of the bunch, there are two schools of thought on how to make up those differences. Of course, ultimately, it comes down to picking the right golfers. So first, I’ll start off with some general slate strategy, my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins, and then I will finish it off with two different lineup variations of how to start your building your lines this week.

General Slate Strategy for the Yahoo Cup

Another short field here this week being an invitational event, one of three on the year, giving us 123 players with the top 65 and ties will play the weekend.

Top Three Values for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Luke List ($20)

While the missed cut at The Genesis doesn’t bode well for a recent form argument, List had been working on three straight made cuts, with all three finishes coming inside the top 31. The best finishes of his career have come in Florida, including a chance to win the Honda Classic a few years back. List has also made the cut every time he’s teed it up at The Arnold Palmer Invitational. Given that and his minimum pricing, he sets up as potentially the best value on the slate.

Matthew NeSmith ($21)

NeSmith got off to a rocky start this season, missing the cut at his first two events. But something clicked after that, as he’s reeled off four straight made cuts, including three straight top 20s. After searching among the golfers that have salaries in a similar range, only Andrew Putnam and Richy Werenski have those accolades. Still, I am going to pick NeSmith over them due to his ability to get very hot with the irons. I think that could lead to higher upside this week.

Sam Burns ($29)

Last week I used Cameron Smith in this spot, and it worked out pretty well in the end, even with his bad round on Saturday. He was one of the more obvious plays given his salary, and I’m applying that same logic to Burns this week. His form is great, and this is the third time he has played this event, making the cut each of the first two times. That type of familiarity should bode well for a golfer that seems to be on the cusp of winning.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-Ins

  • Jordan Spieth ($34)

  • Billy Horschel ($34)

  • Matt Jones ($22)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

Having the option of stacking any three golfers you want is always beneficial. While you can’t quite do that here with Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, you can get basically any other three you’d like.

Conservative Build

Paying up for Burns in this lineup forces you to go towards Billy Horschel or Jordan Spieth for that fourth guy before adding in the two studs you favor most this week. As compared to the first lineup, which gets you almost any three golfers you’d like, this one requires a bit more finesse around it.

