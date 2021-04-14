Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The RBC Heritage

Jason Rouslin breaks down top PGA DFS picks for RBC Heritage Yahoo Cup daily fantasy tournaments, including Will Zalatoris & Branden Grace.

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000.

Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins and two different lineup variations to being building lineups this week for the RBC Heritage.

Transparency Corner

Right or wrong, it’s important to keep track of how the picks performed last week. Here are the players that were touted in this article last week at The Masters, and how they finished:

Bubba Watson (26th)

Si Woo Kim (12th)

Matt Wallace (34th)

Top Three Values for The RBC Heritage

Patton Kizzire ($20)

It has been a couple of years since his last win, but Kizzire has enjoyed a renaissance this year. His results have varied at Harbour Town, but when he’s in form, Kizzire has had solid returns, coming in 14th and 32nd back in 2015 and 2016. He lives just a couple of islands down, so he should be exceedingly familiar with the course and the area. Awesemo is projecting Kizzire to be a top-three value play this week.

Rafael Campos ($20)

Is has been an underrated stretch of golf for Campos, as he has come in the top five in three of his last four events, missing only one cut. He is superb on and around the green, and with this course getting easier from the renovations last year, that should fit Campos’ game quite well. Plus, PGA DFS players are getting him at the bare minimum salary.

Branden Grace ($25)

Grace, a previous winner of the event, is also playing quite well. He did miss the cut at The Players, but outside of that, he has come in the top 30 in each of his last six events. That’s the type of consistency gamers normally look for from someone with a salary of $30 or more. At just $25, Grace presents great value this week.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-ins

Robert MacIntyre ($28)

Will Zalatoris ($36)

Matthew Fitzpatrick ($37)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

Those looking to get really aggressive in builds, possibly even skipping out on Grace, the third minimum-salary golfer to target is C.T. Pan. This opens the board up entirely to get just about any three golfers to roster with them. However, the below conservative build is the preferred approach this week.

Conservative Build

Going this route still leaves plenty of salary to add in three big names. Adding Zalatoris here as the fourth golfer is a solid move, and doing so should open it up to any other two favorites this week.

