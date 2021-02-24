Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: WGC Workday at Concession

Picks for Genesis Invitational DFS and fantasy golf lineups cheat sheet featuring Tony Finau

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? Then I have a perfect solution for you. This year Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy is offering a $10,000 Freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000. While we may have missed four weeks of competition, not to worry; as part of the Yahoo Cup rules, you get to drop your lowest eight scores. That will come in handy as we start our track to become the Yahoo Cup Champion.

Given the fact that we are starting a tad behind the rest of the bunch, there are two schools of thought on how to make up those differences. Of course, ultimately it comes down to picking the right golfers. So first I’ll start off with some general slate strategy, my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins, and then I will finish it off with two different lineup variations of how to start your building your lines this week.

New to PGA DFS? Awesemo is the only site with projections from the No. 1 daily fantasy player in the world. We also have loads of free content, including grades, rankings, leverage scores and comprehensive articles like The Winning Element. Come visit the Awesemo PGA Home Page for all our FREE content.

General Slate Strategy for the Yahoo Cup

All golfers in the field are guaranteed four rounds this week — as long as there is no withdrawal, of course. Given that, being a bit more aggressive is typically my strategy. This week it’ll be about who can get the best three golfers salaried $21 or cheaper to mix in with whatever three studs you want. I’ll give my top three for this week while trying to account for rostered percentages as well.

Top Three Values for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Will Zalatoris ($20)

At this point, I’m just being teased. Of course, I’m going to play Zalatoris at min salary. Given the fact that his irons have looked the best, he should find the wider-than-normal fairways to be beneficial to him. Sure, I can foresee a water ball of the tee, but we don’t have to worry about that affecting his ability to play the weekend.

Story continues

Robert MacIntyre ($21)

MacIntyre has one of the best salaries on the slate. He has had some fairly good success on the European Tour this year, including a third-place finish just two starts ago, continuing the form from his rookie season.

Cameron Smith ($26)

Another solid start had Smith in the mix again. Though he never really had a chance to win, he still played well enough to earn another top-five. With such a good salary on him this week, I’ll ride that form again here at Concession.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-Ins

Bryson DeChambeau ($42)

Patrick Cantlay ($43)

Rasmus Hojgaard ($20)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

As I mentioned earlier, this build virtually gets you any of the three studs you’d like. Even more aggressive would be to add in someone like Hojgaard, who is also min salary. That would get you any three studs you’d like to pair up.

Conservative Build

So if you are apt to fade the three-stud idea, starting with Tony Finau and your two favorite min-salary golfers provides a favorable salary left over.

The post Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: WGC Workday at Concession appeared first on Awesemo.com.