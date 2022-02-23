Yahoo Cup Fantasy Golf Picks This Week for the 2022 Honda Classic

Looking for a way to learn Fantasy Golf without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $15,000 freeroll called the PGA “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. It will go for 39 weeks, with the lowest nine weeks of scoring being dropped from your total score. Each week also features a $150-to-first contest, making every round matter just as much as the last. Let’s dig into the best Fantasy Golf picks this week and DFS Golf value plays for the 2022 Honda Classic.

Course Preview: PGA National

In relation to par, PGA National always plays as one of the toughest courses on the PGA rotation. Some of that is due to it being a par 70 that measures about 7,500 yards, but its other elements also help contribute to the challenging conditions. With water hazards coming into play on 15 of 18 holes, it will test more than the golfer’s physical game, with a strong emphasis on their mental game as well.

Top Three Fantasy Golf Picks This Week for the 2022 Honda Classic

Keith Mitchell ($30)

With a salary coming in just shy of the average salary per golfer in the lineup, Mitchell presents great value for a player with a very high ceiling. That has manifested itself this year into three top-20s in just four starts and a win at this event back in 2019. Mitchell has the game to win here, possessing the right talent throughout his bag, but like all golfers that are solid tee to green, he needs his putter to follow. If he does, he will end up as one of the best values of the slate.

Russell Knox ($21)

Knox is in a range of golfers that all present great value this week, including Sepp Straka ($22) and Adam Svensson ($23). Knox has had a really solid start to the season, making four of five cuts. Oddly enough, Knox has finished in a tie for 33rd in each of the last three events and heads back to a course in PGA National that has provided a few good finishes early in his career. Originally from Scotland and living in the Jacksonville area now, Knox is much better suited on the Bermuda greens this week. If his ball striking remains in good form like it has been throughout the West Coast swing, he could have a good chance to return to top form at a course where he has done it before.

Story continues

Beau Hossler ($20)

There are plenty of options at the minimum salary this week, with Hossler heading the group. He is on a solid stretch of golf that includes a third-place finish at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, helping him secure plenty more starts this season. That form seemed to spark up a bit again last week at the Genesis before he shot 75 on Sunday to push him way down the leaderboard. One bad round is not enough reason to get off of him entirely, but those fading him can look to other minimum-salary golfers like Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Matthew NeSmith and Jason Dufner.

Yahoo Cup DFS Golf Lineup Fill-Ins

Sungjae Im ($48)

Louis Oosthuizen ($45)

Brian Harman ($36)

The post Yahoo Cup Fantasy Golf Picks This Week for the 2022 Honda Classic appeared first on Awesemo.com.