Yahoo critical of Commanders’ 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders’ 2023 NFL draft haul continues to receive mixed reviews. While many have given Washington a strong “B” for its efforts, others believed the Commanders had one of the worst drafts of the weekend.

As we all know, what someone thinks of a draft grade in the days and weeks after is meaningless. The various “experts” draft boards differ significantly from those inside the NFL. So, while one says a team got great value when a player fell down the board or a team reached, that doesn’t mean NFL teams view things similarly.

The latest critique of Washington’s draft comes from Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports, who gives the Commanders a “D+.” Well, it was mighty nice of McDonald to add that plus to his grade.

Here’s his analysis:

This Commanders draft probably isn’t moving the needle on what’s going to be a mediocre team in 2023. Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, their first-round pick, can be a starter in this league, but at 166 pounds he faces a tough transition to get going in the NFL. Outside of Forbes, this draft class doesn’t feel like it has a chance to change what the Commanders have going on this year. This feels like a draft class that a future regime is going to have to nurture and foster. A coach in Ron Rivera that’s potentially on the hot seat needs more than what the Commanders have acquired. Favorite pick: K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson (137th overall) K.J. Henry was pegged as a sleeper along the defensive line and the Commanders needed to exit this draft class with at least some quality depth in case Chase Young does end up walking in free agency at the end of his contract. Henry doesn’t have elite traits, but he was a solid playmaker for Clemson along the defensive line. Nice pickup by the Commanders at this point. Least favorite pick: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois (47th overall) Martin is a great athlete, but the Commanders could have found someone that didn’t need as much seasoning at this point in the draft. Martin did a bit of everything in Illinois’ defense, but will probably line up at cornerback to start his NFL career. He has the traits to make it out there, but he’ll need some time to marinate.

McDonald made some valid points. There’s a chance that Washington’s draft doesn’t move the needle a lot in 2023, partly because of what the other NFC East teams did. As we’ve said all along, much of Washington’s success — or lack thereof — depends on quarterback Sam Howell.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire