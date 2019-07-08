Yadier Molina calls out Jake Marisnick for violent home plate collision in expletive-filled rant

The baseball world was rocked on Sunday by a violent collision at home plate in which Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick tackled Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy and sent him to the hospital.

It’s still not entirely clear whether the move was intentional. Marisnick claims that he was trying to get out of the way, but Angels manager Brad Ausmus called on Major League Baseball to consider a suspension.

Either way, the physical damage was real for Lucroy. And fellow backstop Yadier Molina was fired up about it on social media Sunday night.

Yadier Molina sounded off against the home plate collision involving Jake Marisnick and Jonathan Lucroy.

Molina has been known to air his grievances on Instagram during his nearly seven years with the account. In 2017, he called out his manager for suggesting that he was tired. Earlier this year, he ripped Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant for disrespecting St. Louis, calling him a loser.

But this was an entirely new level. Not only did Molina drop four f-bombs in his caption for the gruesome picture — Lucroy’s neck does not look well — but he was just as vivid in the comments. Just about anyone who disagreed with him was met with a middle finger or an FU.

Marisnick’s Houston Astros teammate Carlos Correa — who represented Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic with Molina — reached out and tried to calm the tensions. Saying that Marisnick did not have any intention of hurting Lucroy, Correa posited that Marisnick made a split-second decision that ended poorly.

Still, Molina was having none of it, responding “pues fue mala decisión q tomo.. y debe ser castigado,” which roughly translates to “Well, it was a bad decision.. and he must be punished.”

All eyes will be on the Astros and St. Louis Cardinals when Marisnick, Correa and crew visit St. Louis later this month for a three-game set.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was upset with the collision that injured Angels backstop Jonathan Lucroy. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

