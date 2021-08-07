Yacht Club changes course for the community

Aug. 7—YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Yacht Club has changed its tack.

The venerable institution, esteemed for the youth sailing programs hosted every summer, has added kayak rentals and adult sailing lessons through its sister organization, the Youngstown Community Boating Foundation.

Children learn to sail on the club's fleet of "Opti 8" boats while adults learn on four "Ideal 18s".

The Foundation acquired the Ideal 18s used for about $80,000, funded in part with a $60,000 Verizon Media Grant according to Amy Reynolds

Sailing camp for children sells out every year. It costs $295 per week for seven weeks. Three training sessions in an Ideal 18 costs $300. Once comfortable, students are then able to rent the craft for $50 per afternoon.

Offering kayaks stand-up paddleboards and adult sailing lessons is part of an effort to expand the reach of the club into the community, Reynolds explained

"Part of it is we are getting people on the water and they have never been here before," she said. "People say 'I always wanted to learn about that. I've lived her my whole life.' We have this beautiful waterfront and we want to get as many people out as we can."

For more information about lessons as well as rentals, go online to www.youngstowncommunityboating.com.

The movement to introduce more people to the water seems to be benefiting the yacht club as well. It has gained 25 new members this year, Reynolds said.

Justin Hayes is director of junior sailing for the club.

"One of the things people don't realize is kids as young as 7 are sailing independently," he said.

Just then, a trio of children sailed back to the dock. "Look at that," Hayes said, "coming in hot."

The junior sailing program is 50 years old.

Hayes and Reynolds both grew up at the club and in the program.

"Junior sailors come from all over the country," Hayes said. "They come back year after year."

All instructors in the program are "US Sailing Level 1 Certified" meaning they have been trained in safe procedures.

During the school year, Hayes teaches physical education at Lewiston-Porter. He said the US Sailing program focuses on STEAM — Science, technology, engineering, art and math. Reynolds is director of development for Stella Niagara school.