YAC king Malachi Corley will meet with the Browns before 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner as teams have begun Top 30 visits with prospects. In a draft loaded with talent at the wide receiver, the Cleveland Browns have Western Kentucky pass catcher Malachi Corley coming to town for a workout.

Corley is the self-dubbed YAC king; quite frankly, it’s a legit nickname. Corley had 8.6 yards after contact per reception this past season, leading the nation with 330 yards on screen passes alone. Plain and simple, he knows how to create something out of nothing, getting tough and hard-caught yards.

After the Jerry Jeudy extension, the chance the Browns might not draft a wide receiver early likely went down, but if Corley falls to them, they may have to steal him. They have players that create separation and get the extra yardage that some guys simply can’t get. The Browns continue to prepare for the draft with festivities just over a month away.

