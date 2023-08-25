Ya think Lee Corso is done with ESPN's College GameDay? Not so fast, my friend! | Whitley

College football fans could use a dose of Lee Corso. The good news is they’re about to get one.

The man who made mascot heads famous returns to ESPN’s College GameDay’s next Saturday. The crew will set up in Charlotte, site of the South Carolina-North Carolina game.

Despite tumultuous times at ESPN, there was never much doubt GameDay would be back for another year. As for its resident icon, such questions always linger.

Corso was born the same year as the Heisman Trophy - 1935. As he aptly notes, “The only people who want to be 88 are 87.”

The weekly grind has been tough enough since Corso suffered a stroke in 2009. Then last year he missed five games due to an undisclosed health issue.

Add to that the fact Disney, which owns ESPN, has laid off 7,000 employees. The victims include familiar faces like Suzy Kolber, Todd McShay and GameDay regular David Pollack.

If Disney would recast The Seven Dwarfs for being politically incorrect, why wouldn’t it dump a football analyst for parading around in a green leprechaun outfit?

“I never dreamed about not coming back, but it wasn’t up to me,” he said. “It was up to ESPN.”

His phone rang last month. ESPN had made the right call.

“I’m looking forward to it more than ever,” Corso said, “because there have been so many changes.”

Too many for most people. Between conference realignment, NIL and the transfer portal, fans can’t keep track of entire programs, much less players.

Corso’s been coming into America’s homes since GameDay debuted in 1987. Back then, the Pac-12 was the Pac-10, The Southwest Conference was thriving, and nobody could fathom Rutgers would one day be in the same conference as Oregon.

“Holy mackerel, I’ve been doing this for about 35 years now,” Corso said. “That’s a long time for TV, boy.”

It takes unique talent to last that long. Corso combined an ex-coach’s knowledge and a comedian’s wit.

The magical moment came before the Ohio State-Penn State game 1996. He put on the head of Brutus Buckeye to show who he was picking to win. Three hundred and ninety-seven mascot-draped picks later, the schtick has become a football institution.

It’s hard to imagine “GameDay” without its climactic act. But these days, nothing seems sacred. Especially at Disney and ESPN. They’ve caught plenty of grief lately, but Corso feels forever indebted.

“They could have dumped me when I couldn’t talk,’ he said, “but they didn’t.”

After his stroke, Corso had to relearn how to speak at age 74. The words and thoughts don’t always mesh. Even his trademark, “Not so fast, my friend!” doesn’t come easily.

Corso takes breaks to recharge during the show, and scripted comments have had to replace spontaneous quips. When he flubs up, critics reflexively say it’s time to put the old guy out to pasture.

It’s a constant struggle, but Corso has managed to keep the plates spinning.

“I and A - Improvise and Adjust,” he said. “Life is not easy all the time. You’ve got to make adjustments for everything.”

It helps to be perpetually upbeat. Corso needed that when GameDay went to Clemson last year. The night before the North Carolina State game there, he awoke with severe stomach pain.

He was rushed to the hospital, where a man recognized him in the emergency room.

“No wonder you’re here,” the guy said. “You talked bad about Clemson.”

“I’m not talking bad about Clemson again!” Corso said.

He was eventually diagnosed with bleeding in his intestines. The condition forced him to miss four more games, but Corso said he’s raring to go now.

He sounds like it. Ask him anything about the upcoming season, and Corso will have an opinion.

Playoff teams: Georgia, Michigan, USC and Texas.

Texas?

“They were the best-looking team I saw on the field last year,” Corso said.

Final two: Georgia and USC.

Winner: Give the man a Trojan helmet.

“They’re the only team that can outscore Georgia,” Corso said.

Isn’t it nice to be talking about college football and not all the bureaucratic maneuvering surrounding it? You’ll know the season has arrived at 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

With thousands of rollicking fans and scores of homemade signs as a backdrop, an 88-year-old guy will put on a gamecock head or a ram head, and downtown Charlotte will erupt.

Savor those moments, my friend.

College football has forced a lot of adjusting and improvising lately. The last thing fans need is to wake up on Saturday mornings to life without Lee Corso.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: ESPN makes the right call in bringing back Lee Corso