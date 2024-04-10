Y Wednesday: Spring Session 1 programs now open for registration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is gearing up for its spring programs. Sports and Aquatics Director Tyler Kellam shares what programs will be available for session one.

“We’ve got some programs that we’re bringing back that have been popular in the past, so we’re excited to have those back. And then we’ve got some programs that we’ve had continuing on through the winter and those include gymnastics and floor hockey,” said Kellam. “So, our gymnastics program is on Monday nights as well as our homeschool gymnastics on Wednesday mornings, and then our floor hockey that we’re going to have again with D2 NMU Hockey Coach Pete Formolo and some of his players, which are super popular last in the winter. “

Two popular programs the YMCA is bringing back this year is the Northern Michigan University football clinic and ninja parkour.

“It’s just a one-day clinic, but it’s with coach Shane Richardson from NMU and some of his football players as well. So that’s been super popular in the past. And then lastly, back by popular demand is our Ninja Parkour program and that’s a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of fun with that in the past and the kids seem to really enjoy it. That’ll be on Thursday nights,” Kellam added.

YMCA of Marquette County’s session one for spring programs starts the week of April 22 and runs through June 6. Swim lessons are also being offered this session. Registration is now open for members and non-members. For more information on the programs and to sign up online, please visit ymcamqt.org.

