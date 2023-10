Y/Project Twisted T-Shirts, Layered Pants and Warped Everything Else for Spring 2024

Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

It seems that Y/Project Creative Director Glenn Martens was heavily inspired by the birdseye view of his washing machine this season. T-shirts, mini skirts and gowns came down the Spring 2024 runway, but with a twist — literally. Most looks seemed like they had just been circulated through a wash cycle, but dried in their spun state, creating a warped visual for most of the collection.

Where clothing wasn't crumpled, it was usually stacked on top of each other. On one model, tearaway sweatpants fell on one side of the hip to reveal another layer of loungewear beneath them, while basketball shorts with a shiny finish on another model folded over to show off grey Bermuda shorts.

See all the looks from the Y/Project Spring 2024 collection below.

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Y/Project Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.