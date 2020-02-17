UConn's Akok out for season with torn left Achilles tendon Connecticut's Akok Akok (23) is consoled by by teammate Jalen Gaffney, center, as Sidney Wilson, left, looks on, after Akok returned to the bench with a boot on his left foot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- UConn forward Akok Akok suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon during the Huskies' win over Memphis, the school said Monday.

The injury occurred during the first minute of Sunday's 64-61 victory after Akok had blocked a shot and was running back down court.

The extent of the injury was confirmed Monday by an MRI.

Akok will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-9 freshman played in all 25 games for UConn, starting 24 of them. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and his 66 blocked shots lead the American Athletic Conference.

