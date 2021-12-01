Xs and Os: Jake Butt breaks down Michigan football’s win over Ohio State

The 12th game is in the books, and Michigan football finally took down rival Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game. Former Michigan tight end and Mackey Award-winner Jake Butt joins Isaiah Hole to break down the game, and this time, we delve into the film! Butt shares exactly why Hassan Haskins and the offensive line were having a big day and what Aidan Hutchinson did against the vaunted Ohio State defense to cause disruption.

If you're a Michigan football fan, you're not going to want to miss this!

