The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Wrapping up NFL free agency for 2024
Now that most of NFL free agency for the 2024 league year is in the bag — though there are a few helpful players still on the open market — it’s time for Greg Cosell of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup, and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire, to recap the biggest and most important moves in the second wave of this free agency phase. Greg and Doug covered the first day of free agency last week in the Xs and Os; here’s the conclusion.
Among the discussion points:
What does Brian Burns bring to a Giants defensive line that already has Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence?
Can Justin Fields become the best version of himself in the Steelers’ offense?
Conversely, can Kenny Pickett turn his career around with the Eagles?
How can Calvin Ridley use his true X-Iso skill set to ramp up the Titans’ offense?
Can the Texans’ addition of Danielle Hunter, along with Will Anderson Jr. and Denico Autry, make Houston’s defensive line a Super Bowl-level group?
What can Hollywood Brown do for the Chiefs?
Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but what will he be able to do for the Jets’ offensive line in the short term?
Chase Young has been an inconsistent pass-rusher throughout his NFL career; can he turn it around with the Saints?
The Lions made important additions to their defensive line and their secondary; can all that put them over the top?
The Falcons already have a ton of weapons for new quarterback Kirk Cousins. How will the addition of receiver Rondale Moore affect what looks like one of like the NFL’s most explosive offenses (in theory, at least)?
