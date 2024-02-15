The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Super Bowl LVIII recap edition

Now that Super Bowl LVIII is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the NFL’s nest dynasty with their 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, it’s time for Greg Cosell of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup, and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire and the USA Today Sports Media Group, to review everything as only they can with copious tape study and advanced metrics.

Among the topics discussed in this week’s “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar”:

Steve Spagnuolo’s shocking man-blitz plan.

How Trent McDuffie made that deflection with 2:00 left in regulation.

Was Chris Jones robbed of a Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in four years?

Why Spags went so heavy with nickel, and Cover-0 stuff.

Why Brock Purdy wasn’t the reason the 49ers lost.

Was Dre Greenlaw’s injury a major factor in the game or not?

How Patrick Mahomes showed his development as a quarterback at the most important points of his season…

…and why Mahomes’ biggest throw in the Super Bowl was the one he never should have attempted.

