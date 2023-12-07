The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Previewing Week 14’s biggest NFL matchups

It’s time for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, and Greg Cosell of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup, and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire and the USA Today Sports Media Group, are here to get you ready for the most important games and interesting matchups:

Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore Ravens — The intricacies of Matthew Stafford’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua against the Cleveland Browns, and how the Ravens’ defense might give Stafford some intellectual headaches.

Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers — Can the Seahawks face up against a dominant 49ers team that took them completely out of their depth on Thanksgiving night? The battle between 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will be key.

Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys — The Eagles are trying to recover from the 49ers demolishing them (it’s happening a lot to San Francisco’s opponents these days), and it’s time for Jalen Hurts to stop doing one thing that’s hurting his offense.

Green Bay Packers-New York Giants — Jordan Love is coming into his own as a franchise quarterback, and his ability to succeed against the blitz is a big part of that. How will Love fare against a Giants defense that blitzes a ton, and covers very well behind it?

