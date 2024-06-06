The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: The making of the modern NFL safety

In the 2023 NFL season, there were as many great safeties playing most of their snaps in the deep third as there were great safeties playing over 300 snaps each in the box, in the slot, and in the deep third.

More is being asked of safeties than ever before. Now, it’s not about whether you’re best in the box or as a pure free safety. Now, it’s likely that your team will require you to play multiple positions at a plus level just to get and stay on the field. Collegiate defenses are preparing these players for this reality, and when the NFL hits, all one can do is to expand those skills as much as possible.

In this week’s “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” Greg (of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup) and Doug (of Touchdown Wire and the USA Sports Media Group) explore what makes a modern safety, what positions and schemes matter most, and some of the best to do it all these days.

Greg and Doug also attempt to have a rational, nuanced discussion about Trevor Lawrence’s play on the field, as impossible as that may seem these days.

You can watch this week’s “Xs and Os” right here:

