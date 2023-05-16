The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Dalton Kincaid radically alters the Bills’ passing game

Last season, including the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills had 41 dropbacks with two tight ends – only the Bengals and Rams had fewer. Obviously, that changes with the four-year, $52 million contract extension Dawson Knox signed in September, 2022, and the selection of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick in the 2023 draft. After the pick, when they traded up from 27 to 25 to get Kincaid, Brandon Beane talked about Kincaid’s ability to separate at the top of the route, and he also brought up how two tight ends can really shake things up for a defense. You start to get into that Travis Kelce Y-iso type of stuff, and all of a sudden, the defenses playing against your offense have to change.

In this week’s edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” Greg (of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup) and Doug (of Touchdown Wire) discuss how Kincaid specifically pushes the Bills’ Super Bowl window back open, and allows Josh Allen to not have to be Superman on every snap.

