The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect defensive line

In this week’s episode of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” Greg (of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup) and Doug (of Touchdown Wire) get into the traits and attributes of players needed to build the ideal defensive line, from wide-9 to nose tackle.

The requirements for pass rush and run-stopping haven’t changed much since the eras of Lawrence Taylor and Bruce Smith, though front concepts are different to a degree, but the game is different, so how do you build that ideal defensive front for every down?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Some of it is pure athletic talent, but mostly, defensive line is about technique. From Micah Parsons’ speed counter to Nick Bosa’s multi-gap loops to Maxx Crosby’s speed spin to T.J. Watt’s ghost rush to Aaron Donald’s bull/slip to Chris Jones’ counter/club to Dexter Lawrence’s furious bull-rush, the guys get into all of that, and more!

You can watch this week’s “Xs and Os” right here.

You can also subscribe to “The Xs and Os” podcast on Spotify…

…and on Apple Podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire