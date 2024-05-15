The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Best defensive scheme fits from the 2024 NFL draft
When teams select players in the draft, they’re not just basing those picks on the prospects’ athletic attributes — they’re also looking at how those prospects fit in the structures of their schemes.
In this week’s “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” Greg (of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup) and Doug (of Touchdown Wire and the USA Today Sports Media Group) discuss their favorite defensive scheme firs from the 2024 NFL draft. Greg and Doug already discussed their favorite offensive scheme fits in this draft, and you can find that right here.
The Arizona Cardinals’ secondary with cornerbacks Elijah Jones and Max Melton, and safety Dadrian Taylor-Demerson;
The Detroit Lions’ cornerback group with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.;
The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary with cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and defensive back Cooper DeJean;
The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line with DL Marshawn Kneeland;
The Buffalo Bills’ secondary with safety Cole Bishop;
The Green Bay Packers’ safeties with Javon Bullard and Kitan Oladapo;
The San Francisco 49ers’ secondary with Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha.
