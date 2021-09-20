Xs and Os Ep. 4 – What Jake Butt liked about Michigan football in Week 3

Michigan football, once again, annihilated a lesser opponent, this time destroying Northern Illinois, 63-10. There was very little to dislike, and that’s how Mackey Award-winning tight end Jake Butt sees it.

In our weekly breakdown, Butt shares what he liked about the Wolverines’ win and answers whether or not it’s sustainable once Big Ten play starts. With a power-run game and stellar defense, there are reasons why he and Isaiah are optimistic that the success will continue down the stretch. Our players of the game and introducing a new feature that will begin with the next episode!

