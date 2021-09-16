Xs and Os Ep. 3 – What Jake Butt liked about Michigan football in Week 2

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Xs and Os Ep. 3 – What Jake Butt liked about Michigan football in Week 2
Michigan football rolled over and through Washington in Week 2, but it wasn’t as pretty as some might have liked it. On the third episode of Xs and Os, Jake Butt and Isaiah Hole break down what they saw from the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over the Huskies.

Topics include:

  • Why Jake would have liked to see Michigan pass more, despite the run working

  • Why Washington is not a bad team, per sé

  • More on Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins’ big day

  • What we liked about the defensive performance

  • Reveling in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon

Catch it all with the Mackey Award-winning tight end and publisher of WolverinesWire right here!

(Note: there were some connectivity issues, so there is some intermittent audio/video lag.)

