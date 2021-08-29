Xs and Os Ep. 1: Michigan football 2021 season preview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
Xs and Os Ep. 1: Michigan football 2021 season preview
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s finally game week! And with that, WolverinesWire launches yet another weekly show, with the former Mackey Award-winning Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who co-hosts Xs and Os with Isaiah Hole.

In the first episode, Isaiah asks Jake how much the culture inside Schembechler Hall may have changed, what to expect in 2021, if Jim Harbaugh is still the answer at head coach, and Cade McNamara being a leader at quarterback.

There’s a lot to get to with the season set to start in earnest on Saturday!

List

Camp buzz: 5 Michigan players who have increased 2021 playing time

Check out all of WolverinesWire’s new video series which will run every day during the 2021 college football season:

Sunday

  • Xs and Os with Jake Butt and Isaiah Hole

Monday

  • Morning Dish

  • RECAP

Tuesday

  • Morning Dish

  • Random Guest

  • RECAP

Wednesday

  • Morning Dish

  • RECAP

  • The Great Debate with Matt Leach and Isaiah Hole

Thursday and Friday

  • Morning Dish

Saturday

  • Pregame and postgame shows

  • RECAP

All at WolverinesWire and on YouTube!

List

Final Michigan football 2021 offensive depth chart projection

Recommended Stories