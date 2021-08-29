Xs and Os Ep. 1: Michigan football 2021 season preview
It’s finally game week! And with that, WolverinesWire launches yet another weekly show, with the former Mackey Award-winning Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who co-hosts Xs and Os with Isaiah Hole.
In the first episode, Isaiah asks Jake how much the culture inside Schembechler Hall may have changed, what to expect in 2021, if Jim Harbaugh is still the answer at head coach, and Cade McNamara being a leader at quarterback.
There’s a lot to get to with the season set to start in earnest on Saturday!
Check out all of WolverinesWire’s new video series which will run every day during the 2021 college football season:
Sunday
Xs and Os with Jake Butt and Isaiah Hole
Monday
Morning Dish
RECAP
Tuesday
Morning Dish
Random Guest
RECAP
Wednesday
Morning Dish
RECAP
The Great Debate with Matt Leach and Isaiah Hole
Thursday and Friday
Morning Dish
Saturday
Pregame and postgame shows
RECAP
All at WolverinesWire and on YouTube!
