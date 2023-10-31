Xi urges women to have more babies as China battles record low birth rate

China's birth rate is at its lowest level since records began in 1949 - An Xin / Costfoto

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told women to create a “new trend of family” after a record fall in birthrates and rising alarm over the impact of an aging population on economic growth.

Mr Xi’s comments on the critical role of women to “national progress” were published in state news agency Xinhua on Monday, after a meeting with the new leadership team of the All China Women’s Federation, which operates under the ruling Communist Party.

Doing a good job in women’s work was directly linked to “family harmony, social harmony, national development” he said, urging women to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing and strengthen guidance on young people’s view on marriage, childbirth and family”.

The number of births in China dropped 10 per cent last year to 9.56 million - the lowest level since records began in 1949.

Last year, the country’s population also fell for the first time in six decades, dropping to 1.41 billion people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping - Reuters

The decline comes despite government efforts across China to support families and encourage young couples to have children by offering financial incentives and better childcare facilities.

The demographic downturn finds its roots in China’s former one-child policy, which was imposed between 1980 and 2015.

However, the high costs of childcare and education, as well as growing unemployment and job insecurity, have all been cited as modern-day factors that lie behind low birthrates.

Gender discrimination has also deterred a growing number of young women from tying the knot, while official policies make it hard for single women to have children.

The increasing demographic imbalance has triggered fears among China’s rulers that the economy will slow down as government debt balloons to meet the soaring health and welfare costs of an older population.

Carl Minzner, an expert on Chinese law and governance at New York’s Fordham University and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), said Communist Party leaders recently had shifted from a rhetorical embrace of gender equality “towards a more full-throated embrace of traditional gender norms”.

The Party had been “underscoring women’s role in childbearing, backing away from verbal support for gender equality, and signalling the need for women to adopt a “correct” view on marriage and family,” he wrote in a recent CFR blogpost.

“This will likely fuel increasing conflict with the views of a generation of Chinese youth (particularly women) whose turn against marriage and childbirth has been a key factor in rapidly declining fertility rates throughout East Asia.”