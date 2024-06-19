Xherdan Shaqiri makes MLS history with EURO 2024 stunner 🔥

Xherdan Shaqiri always shows up when he has the Switzerland kit on, but the same can’t be said for his time in MLS with the Chicago Fire.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old was on target once again for his nation against Scotland in the EURO 2024 group stage, and he made history at the same time.

After the Scots took an early lead, Shaqiri and Switzerland responded well, reclaiming parity with a stunning strike into the top corner before peeling away into a jubilant celebration.

With that goal, Shaqiri became the first player to score at the European Championship finals for not only an MLS club, but any club from North or South America.

1 – Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the first player to score in a match in the UEFA European Championship while playing for a club team in either North or South America. Transcontinental. pic.twitter.com/rQoHWUljhD — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 19, 2024

Despite being one of the highest paid players for Chicago, the attacker has only racked up two goals and one assists through 12 MLS matches in 2024.

His disappointing time in the Windy City may come to an end soon as well, as Shaqiri recently revealed that he desires a move back to Europe.